Call of Duty: Warzone Brings Back Krampus with a Twist

Call of Duty: Warzone has brought back Krampus, one of the most annoying characters to ever grace the Call of Duty series. The Call of Duty series is one of the most popular franchises to play during the holiday season. It always releases around October or November, making it a prime holiday gift for people who are shooter fans. There's the tradition of "Christmas Noobs" where you get on the game on Christmas day and absolutely dominate all of the brand new players who have no classes, game knowledge, and are just trying to get a grip on the game. It's a pretty fun time and it's a series that has dominated the holiday season for decades at this point.

In recent years, as Call of Duty has become more of a live service game that has moved away from map packs, it has tried to integrate content to celebrate the holidays. Certain maps get remade with Christmas-themed decorations, there are Santa skins, and holiday-themed weapons and events, and so on. However, the one that pretty much no Call of Duty fan enjoys is Krampus. Krampus is an evil Santa-like character that hunts players down. He's primarily relegated to Warzone, but he has also shown up in regular multiplayer for Call of Duty: Vanguard. Essentially, at random, you will be chased down by Krampus as he tries to attack you and you just have to unload bullets into him. As you might imagine, this is a big problem since you are forced to give away your position by attacking him and become weakened by him or vulnerable to someone else's attack. It's just painfully annoying. With that said, Krampus made a return this year... but in a different way.

🚨 KRAMPUS HAS BEEN SPOTTED IN URZIKSTAN 🚨



Thankfully this time Krampus is only in Warzone as an Easter egg 🙏



If you go to his location and interact with his hand you’ll receive the “He Hunts You” calling card referencing the Caldera Christmas event.pic.twitter.com/wS13Jg0TO2 — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) December 21, 2023

Krampus is buried in the new Warzone map, but if you manage to track him down, you will get a nice calling card to use. Krampus also ominously states "He'll return!", possibly suggesting Krampus will be back in his true form in the future. It could also be the team trolling players since it's been vocalized how much people hate him.