Call of Duty: Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Adds Rick Grimes Skin

Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has teased the imminent release of season 2, and it will feature Rick Grimes. Call of Duty is one of the most impenetrable franchises out there having existed for 20 years and having a new game every single year. While the franchise generates billions in sales, it also seeks to keep generating revenue through post-launch content. For years, this came in the form of map packs. You'd get around 4 maps for about $20 and the value continued to increase as they expanded Call of Duty's offerings, allowing for things like an additional zombies maps, some new guns, and more. Now, Call of Duty has realized it can probably make more money through battle passes, skins, and other content, as selling maps breaks up the player pools and likely hurts player retention. This has also opened the door to lucrative crossover content with other franchises such as The Boys, Dune, and more.

The latest crossover is one that leaked last year and one that will likely really excite fans. Call of Duty will be crossing over with The Walking Dead in season 2 next month which will result in the appearance of Rick Grimes. Interestingly, Rick Grimes is featured on the key art for Call of Duty season 2, which may suggest he's a battle pass character. Crossover characters are typically not featured in this artwork unless they're in the battle pass and the only other character to get that treatment was Spawn for last Halloween. As of right now, this is just speculation, though. In February, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, a new show centered around Rick Grimes, will premiere on AMC. This Call of Duty crossover is likely being done to promote the release of that show.

Hunt to survive ☠️



Face the Horde in Season 2 of Call of Duty #Warzone and #MW3 coming February 7 🧟‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/t2lSr0Nf0N — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) January 30, 2024

As of right now, there aren't any further details on Call of Duty season 2 besides the fact it will release on February 7th. We'll likely hear more about this season this week or early next week. Rick Grimes likely won't be the only Walking Dead character coming to Call of Duty as Michonne also leaked for the game last year. It's unclear if she will be a battle pass character or if players will have to purchase her skin with COD Points, should that leak come to fruition.