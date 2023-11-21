Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Reportedly Adding The Walking Dead's Rick Grimes Skin

The Walking Dead may be crossing over with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 very soon, according to a leak. Over the last few years, there's been a major surge in crossovers with other brands in gaming. Sometimes this comes in the form of other games, sometimes its with film, sometimes it's TV, or even real life people such as rappers or athletes. Fortnite is largely to thank for this, though this had happened a few times before, even in the Call of Duty series. Games like Call of Duty: Ghosts were ahead of the curve when they had characters like the Predator as a playable character and even featured special abilities for them. Now, Call of Duty further embraces it with seasons themed around characters like Spawn, events like the Godzilla vs Kong playlist, and more.

We haven't been tipped off on what to expect from licensed content from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, but a new leak may hint at our first one. Dataminers have found references to The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live in the files of Modern Warfare 3. The Ones Who Live is a new spin-off of the hit AMC zombie show centered on Rick Grimes and Michonne and is releasing in February, so it seems likely we could get skins for both Rick and Michonne sometime early next year to tie-in with the release of the show. As of right now, we don't have any images or anything of these skins. Earlier this year, we got skins for The Boys characters like Homelander that were also fully voiced. Hopefully, we could get something similar here, but it's not totally clear if that will happen.

Either way, we'll likely hear more in the coming weeks. Modern Warfare 3 season 1 is set to begin on December 6th so we'll likely start to hear more about crossovers sometime around then. Either way, take this with a grain of salt for the time being. Sometimes things get scrapped, sometimes these things don't pan out to be as big as we'd like, but it does seem like we may get something related to The Walking Dead in Call of Duty soon.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Season One Details

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 season one will have a ton of content. The new season will include multiple new 6v6 maps, the new Warzone map, gameplay changes to Warzone, and a variety of other things including updates to the Zombies mode. Needless to say, it's looking like Modern Warfare 3 may be the most jam-packed Call of Duty game to date in terms of content.