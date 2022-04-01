Call of Duty: Warzone Update Removes Fall Damage, Patch Notes Revealed

Call of Duty: Warzone got an update this week that just so happened to fall on April Fools’ Day. Unsurprisingly then, this same update made some pretty unique changes within the Call of Duty game including the total removal of fall damage, the ability to launch oneself with explosives, and other goofy adjustments. These will be around only for a limited time, however, so if you’re planning on checking them out yourself, now’s the time to do so before things go back to normal.

Raven Software shared the patch notes for the update on Friday to show what had changed, and at first glance, it certainly looked like a set of fake notes given that today’s April Fools’ Day. However, players loaded into the game to find that there were special playlists added that did, in fact, have the changes listed within the notes. Those include a lack of parachutes and a subsequent lack of fall damage, player-launching launchers, and more.

Videos like the one below have been shared on social media following the release of the update to show the new experience in action. You can check out the patch notes here, too, to see everything that’s changed.

https://twitter.com/RavenSoftware/status/1509918409621970950

Gameplay Adjustments

Custom Loadouts have been removed.

Loadout Weapons were clearly overpowered due to Players equpping effective combinations of Attachments on them. In order to level the playing field for everyone, we have removed Loadouts from the game. May RNG be on your side!

Parachuting functionality has been modified in Caldera.

Data indicates that a considerable number of Players die upon Infil. Given the ongoing struggle, we’ve removed this initial barrier of entry. We’d like to thank our creators for providing live demonstrations of this issue.

New Tactical Equipment

Fortification Grenade

Players can throw this grenade to generate a 20x20x20 fortified box base equipped with a Firesale Buy Station, Anti-Aircraft Gun, and defensive Armored Truck AI, giving them a distinct advantage during open-area confrontations.

Upon analyzing our heat maps, we’ve determined that Players need better tools to engage with one another in low density areas. We fully expect portable fortresses to help improve survivability and leave a mark on enemy morale.

New Contract

This Contract marks all Players using prefixes/suffixes/clan tags including but not limited to TTV, FBG, YTG, TK, TOK, as high value targets for the duration of the match. Enjoy the new followers!

New Lootable Fauna

Don’t feed the sharks.

Weapons

Launchers

Launcher functionality has been modified in Caldera.

