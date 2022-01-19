Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 2 Delayed

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 2 has officially been delayed, the developers behind those titles announced today. Rather than releasing Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 2 on February 2nd as previously expected, the second season will instead now release on February 14th. The given reason for the delay is to focus on gameplay balancing and other fixes.

“To date, we’ve deployed a number of updates, but more needs to be done,” the official announcement reads in part. “For this reason, we have decided to reschedule the start of Season Two across Warzone Pacific and Vanguard to February 14. We will use this additional development time to deliver updates, including optimizations to gameplay, game balancing (including weapon and equipment balancing), to fix game stability and bugs, and to ensure an overall level of polish to improve the experience for players across Vanguard, Warzone Pacific, Black Ops Cold War, and Modern Warfare.”

https://twitter.com/CallofDuty/status/1483861828874776577

This delay comes on the heels of a statement released last week where Activision explained that it was aware of a number of issues being experienced by players of Call of Duty: Vanguard, Warzone Pacific, and Modern Warfare and that the Call of Duty teams were hard at work addressing them.

As noted above, Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific Season 2 is now set to release on February 14th. Previously, it had been set for February 2nd. Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC. Call of Duty: Vanguard is currently available for the same platforms as a premium title. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Call of Duty: Warzone right here, all of our previous coverage of Call of Duty: Vanguard right here, and, of course, all of our previous coverage of the Call of Duty franchise in general right here.

