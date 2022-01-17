Call of Duty Acknowledges Problems With Warzone and Vanguard With Lengthy Statement

While Activision continues to put a heavy focus on its Call of Duty franchise, the series has faced a number of challenges recently, and fans haven’t been happy. Call of Duty: Warzone, Call of Duty: Vanguard, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare have all had a number of issues, a fact which Activision seems keenly aware of. The publisher released a statement on the official Call of Duty Twitter account, acknowledging the struggles these games have had, and its intention to move things in the right direction. Activision plans to fix as many of these issues as quickly as it can.

“Our teams are hard at work addressing the issues that are being experienced across Vanguard, Warzone, and Modern Warfare. Updates are being deployed as quickly as possible. We want everyone to have a seamless experience, no matter which game, game mode, or platform you play on,” the statement reads.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a series of follow-up Tweets, Activision revealed some of the fixes that have recently been released, as well as known problems that are currently being addressed. In Vanguard, Activision is working on matchmaking, more diversity for map rotation, perk fixes, shotgun nerfs, and issues with killstreaks. In Warzone, the publisher is working on performance issuesrelated to Xbox and PlayStation, issues with invisible skins, and fixesfor Buy Stations. Notably, the Warzone-related Tweet did not mention any of the issues with cheating, which remains a prevalent problem, despite the release of the Ricochet anti-cheat.

Cheating was clearly on the mind of many fans that replied to the statement from Activision. Some stated that they care far less about bugs in the game, and much more about the threat cheaters pose to their enjoyment. Some applauded Activision’s acknowledgement regarding Call of Duty’s issues, but the publisher’s statement means nothing if these games remain in their current state. Hopefully, this is a sign of better things to come for the franchise in the near future!

What do you think about this statement from Activision? Have you been unhappy with the state of the Call of Duty franchise? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!