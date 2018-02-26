Call of Duty: WWII’s First DLC, The Resistance, Gets Release Date For Xbox One, PC

Back in late January, PlayStation 4 owners were able to download The Resistance, the first downloadable content for Call of Duty: WWII, complete with a new Nazi Zombies mode, new multiplayer maps and a new War Mode operation. But Xbox One and PC owners were left in the dark, wondering when they would get a turn.

The answer is, not too much longer now. The official Call of Duty Twitter account has confirmed the release date for The Resistance on those respective platforms – and it’s this week!

The content will be available starting March 1 for Xbox One and PC. It’ll sell for $14.99, or it’ll be free for those of you that purchased the Season Pass.

There are three new standard multiplayer maps included with the pack, including Anthropoid, which takes place in Prague; Occupation, which takes up residence in Paris; and Valkyrie, which goes deep into the Prussian woods.

As for the new War Mode map, it’s Operation Intercept, which works as an urban rescue mission located in St. Lo, France. You essentially have two teams battling against one another, with one defending certain points and another trying to liberate them. You’ll need to stop a train, save some hostages and destroy communications equipment, and not necessarily in that order.

Last but certainly not least, a new Zombies chapter called The Darkest Shore will be available. It continues to follow Doktor Straub as he continues making undead experiments, this time in an island off the coast of Germany. You’ll not only have to deal with some dangerous zombies, but also the fog, which could very well impair your vision to the point that your next step could very well be your last.

You can see the tweet announcing the next DLC below, complete with a GIF that shows some of what you’ll be able to see in action, Prepare for battle!

Call of Duty: WWII – The Resistance DLC Pack 1 is available now on PS4 and coming to Xbox One and PC on March 1. New MP maps. New War Mode operation. New Nazi Zombies. Think you’re ready for this? Get access with the Season Pass: https://t.co/VMqkcK2fcr #CODWWII pic.twitter.com/KvWghxHhUx — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) February 22, 2018

Call of Duty: WWII is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.