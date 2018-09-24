‘Capcom Beat-Em-Up Bundle’ Review: Slap-Happy

The publishers at Capcom have been on a retro kick as of late, bringing back a number of old-school favorites for a new generation to enjoy. There's the Mega Man X Legacy Collection games, along with Okami HD and the returning Onimusha Warlords, among others. But Capcom Beat-Em-Up Bundle literally came out of nowhere.

It was announced a couple of weeks ago during Nintendo Direct and then dropped on us like a shot just a few days later. And that's a shocker, because if this had been announced back at E3, it would've built up a hell of a lot more anticipation. All the same, though, we're glad it's here, even with mild blemishes that get in the way of beat-em-up perfection.

The collection consists of seven classic favorites that you remember from the arcade days of old. This includes Final Fight, a game that helped push the genre to new heights; along with other favorites like Warriors of Fate, King of Dragons, Knights of the Round and the oddball Captain Commando. In addition, there are two CPS2-powered games that have never seen a home release before, in the form of Armored Warriors and the even more bizarre Battle Circuit, in which you can select a character with a battle ostrich. You know, if that's your thing.

Each of the games are represented right down to their original arcade coding, and you can even select between American and Japanese versions if you prefer. That kind of authenticity is cool, though the screen filter feature we've seen in previous releases is nowhere to be found. You stick with the default presentation with wallpapers on the side and, well, that's about it. A mild disappointment, but at least everything is still easy to see.

Some folks may be sad that some of their favorite brawlers didn't make the cut, mainly due to licensing. Yes, Alien vs. Predator would've been incredible, along with the Dungeons and Dragons games, which Capcom previously released with the Chronicles of Mystara collection for PS3, Xbox 360 and Wii U. But those are minor nitpicks, as the seven titles included here provide enough variety to give you your $20 worth.