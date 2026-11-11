Capcom Explains Why It Hasn’t Made a Modern Resident Evil 1 Remake Yet

Capcom has finally offered some insight into why the original Resident Evil hasn’t received the same modern remake treatment as its sequels. Despite the success of the more recent modern remakes, the company initially felt that revisiting the 1996 survival horror classic might not be the best way to introduce the franchise to a new generation of players.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The explanation comes from longtime Resident Evil producer Jun Takeuchi, whose comments were published in a book celebrating the series’ 30th anniversary. As GamesRadar reported, Capcom was concerned that the original game’s deliberately restrained approach to horror wouldn’t connect with contemporary audiences.

Resident Evil 2 Was a Better Starting Point for Capcom’s Remakes

Takeuchi’s explanation comes down to the experience the original Resident Evil game was designed to deliver. Its horror relied heavily on atmosphere and restraint, creating a slow pace gameplay style that differs considerably from the more action-oriented direction some later entries would take. Capcom apparently wasn’t convinced that this approach would make the strongest first impression for players potentially new to the series.

The company also considered the Raccoon City outbreak a more appropriate starting point for revisiting Resident Evil’s history. According to Takeuchi, Resident Evil 2 established the disaster that would go on to shape a significant portion of the series’ narrative. Capcom felt that starting its modern remake lineup there offered a more natural introduction to the franchise’s origins.

That decision eventually led to the modern remake versions of Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 4, while the original game remained without a comparable RE Engine remake. Capcom did release a remake of Resident Evil in 2002 for GameCube, but that version retained much of the original’s classic presentation and gameplay design. The modern remakes are much less faithful to their original versions in terms of overall design.

Takeuchi’s comments explain why Capcom made its initial choice, but they don’t rule out revisiting the first game in the future. Rumors of another Resident Evil 1 remake have been circulating for quite some time, though Capcom hasn’t officially announced one.