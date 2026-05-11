Nintendo GameCube Exclusive Game From 2002 Reportedly Getting Remake

A Nintendo GameCube exclusive game from 2002 is reportedly getting a remake. If true, this would not be the first time in history the game has been re-released, as a remaster was released in 2016. However, the GameCube game has never been remade. It is playable on all modern consoles courtesy of the aforementioned remaster, though there is no native PS5 version or native Xbox Series X version. This remake would no doubt change this.

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The new report comes the way of a Capcom leaker, Stiviwonder, who recently caught the attention of some for an accurate Resident Evil leak. And now the leaker has another Resident Evil leak. According to the leaker, Capcom is currently working on a remake of Resident Evil 0, among other projects.

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24-Year-Old GameCube Exclusive

As a Resident Evil game, Resident Evil 0 is often forgotten about or at least buried in conversation about larger and greater, and in some cases, more modern Resident Evil games. Many also did not play it back in 2002, and we know this because Nintendo only sold a measly 22 million units of the GameCube. Combine this with the fact that it is a prequel to the first-ever Resident Evil game, which means it has a weird placement in the series’ timeline, and it’s just not a tentpole release for the series. It was pretty good, though. While it didn’t cultivate the same critical reception as some other games in the series, it still boasts a very solid 83 on Metacritic. In 2002, though, the series still had tank controls, so the original is hard to revisit.

The report makes no mention of when this remake will be released or revealed, or what platforms it is being developed for. All other modern Resident Evil remakes have been multi-platform, though, so there is no reason to suspect it will be a Nintendo exclusive this time around like it was in 2002.

In the meantime, in abscence of official information, remember to take what is here with a grain of salt. Even if this information is accurate, it could be rendered inaccurate over time. For what it is worth, though, this is not the first source to claim such a remake is in the works.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum. Would you be interested in a remake of Resident Evil 0?