New Resident Evil Remake Report Should Excite Old-School Fans

A new report tied to Capcom’s Resident Evil franchise should excite those who have been with the series since its inception. Despite now being over 30 years old, Resident Evil is arguably stronger than ever. Not only did the series receive a stellar new entry earlier this year in the form of Resident Evil Requiem, but it will also be getting a new remake of Resident Evil: Code Veronica in 2027. Further down the road, however, a new rumor has suggested that Capcom is planning to bring fans back to the game that started it all.

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According to Capcom insider Dusk Golem, a remake of the original Resident Evil is currently in the works. This modern reimagining of the first installment in the survival-horror series is said to have gone into pre-production roughly one year ago. While this suggests that its launch is still a couple years away, its mere existence proves that Capcom isn’t anywhere close to remaking older Resident Evil titles.

If Capcom does opt to remake Resident Evil, this would be the second time in which the game has been revamped. Following its original release in 1996, Capcom released a revamped version of the game on Nintendo GameCube in 2002 that further improved its visuals while keeping its original gameplay format intact. This edition of Resident Evil has continued to be the one that many have gone back to over the years, as it’s largely seen as the definitive version of RE1.

Outside of Resident Evil: Code Veronica and Resident Evil getting the remake treatment, Capcom is also rumored to be remaking Resident Evil Zero. This recreation of the prequel to RE1 has been rumored for quite some time, and would seemingly launch after Resident Evil: Veronica. Presuming this would line it up for a release in 2028 at the earliest, it would suggest that the new RE1 remake wouldn’t drop until 2029 or beyond.

What can’t be forgotten in the midst of all of this is that Capcom is undoubtedly going to create a new mainline Resident Evil game as well. While DLC for Resident Evil Requiem is currently in development, the eventual Resident Evil 10 is surely going to happen at some point as well. Any doubt or concerns about the future of the franchise were put to rest earlier in 2026 when Resident Evil Requiem launched and went on to be an enormous commercial success.

With so many Resident Evil projects seemingly in the works at Capcom, there won’t be a lack of new games tied to the franchise in the years to come. Whenever we learn more about these games in an official capacity, we’ll be sure to fill you in here on ComicBook.