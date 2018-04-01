Capcom Shows Us What a Mega Man Dating Game Could Look Like In Its April Fools Gag

All sorts of companies are letting loose with April Fools jokes today. Even Capcom is getting in on the action, suggesting an alternative Mega Man title that fans probably wouldn’t mind playing – as long as they aren’t expecting action along the lines of Mega Man 11.

The publisher posted its April Fools joke earlier today, in the form of Mega Man: Date My Robot Master, a Japanese dating game fashioned around the world of the Blue Bomber. And, yes, it’s about as surreal as you’d expect it to be.

The made-up game consists of several characters from the Mega Man universe, including Wood Man and Splash Woman, and puts them in humorous scenarios regarding, well, dating, of course. Here’s the “official” synopsis:

“It is the year 20XX. The world breathes a collective sigh of relief now that Mega Man has once again put an end to Dr. Wily’s plans for world domination. But then…a mysterious new transfer robot joins the ranks of Robot University! Learn to navigate robot society and get to know eight different Robot Masters from classic Mega Man adventures in this unique visual novel set in the Mega Man universe! Placed in the metal shoes of a new student assembled by Dr. Light himself, it’s up to you to learn about the secrets of the university, and maybe, if you’re lucky, find love along the way.

“With the world at peace and the school being carefully monitored by the beloved Dean of Robots, Mr. X, you’ll have plenty of time to make friends and forge new bonds with your fellow Robot Masters when you’re not busy with class and homework. Fortunately, you won’t be alone in your quest to win over the metal heart of one of eight unique ‘bots from classic Mega Man games, as classic characters will help you out alongside brand new features! See what your classmates think of you and find out what gifts they’re weak to with Roll Call, sit back and enjoy the story with Auto Mode, or find out what other robots are talking about on social media with Beatbox.

“Jump from class to class to keep up with your studies, and slide in to DMs to keep your favorite Robot Master happy! With multiple paths for each character, you’ll want to play again and again to see all the different endings. Plus, rumor has it that there’s another, even more mysterious new transfer student that nobody’s met yet. Keep your Love Buster charged; you never know what might happen!”

There are several great mock-up screens as well, including one situation where you have to choose between two Gemini Man characters. Or, you know, “Search Snake!” if you prefer to take that route.

And, of course, the love-lorn Wood Man. Who wouldn’t want to watch anime with Wood Man?!

This game won’t see the light of day – unless, of course, some diabolical fan actually makes it – but Mega Man 11 will come out later this year for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.