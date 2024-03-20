Who Plays Captain America and Black Panther in Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra?

Marvel Games and Skydance Media have pulled back the curtain on Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, a new game starring Captain America and the Black Panther. Set during World War II, the game will feature Steve Rogers early in his career, as well as the Black Panther, Azzuri. Azzuri is the father to king T'Chaka, and the grandfather to T'Challa, the Black Panther most fans are familiar with through the comics and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the trailer, viewers get to hear both heroes speak, and Marvel has now revealed who will be playing both, as well as other members of the cast.

Captain America- Drew Moerlein

Black Panther- Khary Payton

Nanali- Megalyn Echikunwoke

Gabriel Jones- Marque Richardson

Julie- Lyne Renée

Howard Stark- Joel Johnstone

Marvel 1943 Cast: Previous Roles

Moerlein has voiced roles in a number of games over the years, including Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption II, and Horizon Forbidden West. Meanwhile, Khary Payton is more closely associated with a different superhero from a different company! Payton has provided the voice of DC's Cyborg in a massive number of projects, including Teen Titans, Teen Titans Go!, and Justice League Action. This is not his first Marvel work, however, as he has previously voiced characters in the Guardians of the Galaxy animated series.

Interestingly enough, this cast list does not include any villains, so we don't know who to expect in the game. Hydra has plenty of major names that could appear, most notably the Red Skull. However, there are also characters like Baron Zemo and Arnim Zola, both of which would fit with the game's time frame.

From Comics and Screen to Video Games

From the trailer and cast, it seems like Marvel 1943 will take a number of cues from Captain America: The First Avenger. Howard Stark played a key role in that film, and Cap's costume bears a strong resemblance to the one worn in the MCU. Unfortunately, there's a lot we don't know about the game, except for the fact that Azzuri and Steve Rogers will come into conflict as they both investigate the rise of Hydra.

While the game is clearly taking some MCU inspiration, Azzuri's initial conflict with Captain America is something that comes straight from the comics. During Reginald Hudlin's run on Black Panther, a battle between Azzuri and a young Captain America is one of the highlights of the first arc. That conflict took place in Wakanda, however, while Marvel 1943 seems to take place primarily (if not entirely) in France. Marvel 1943 isn't set to release until 2025, so fans will likely have to wait a while before we get to see what else the game is pulling from the source material.

What do you think of Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra so far? Is this a game that's going to be on your radar? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!