Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra Revealed With First Trailer

Our first full look at Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra has been revealed with a new trailer and launch window. Back in 2022, Skydance New Media and Marvel Games announced a new, untitled project that would center around Captain America and Black Panther during World War II. At the time, details on the game were incredibly sparse as Skydance didn't even reveal a formal name for the title. Now, we know a whole lot more about what Skydance has been cooking up thanks to a deluge of new info.

Announced in tandem with GDC 2024, our first full look at Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra was unveiled. Not only does the game now have an official title, but this debut trailer has shown off the looks of Captain America and Black Panther for the first time. As for the game's launch, it's now said to be releasing in 2025 for platforms that should include PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

You can get a look at this new trailer for Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra here:

"In the chaos of war, worlds collide. Captain America and Azzuri, the Black Panther of the 1940s, must overcome their differences and form an uneasy alliance to confront their common enemy," says the game's official synopsis. "Fighting alongside Gabriel Jones of the Howling Commandos, and Nanali, a Wakandan spy embedded in Occupied Paris, they must join forces to stop a sinister plot that threatens to turn the havoc of WWII into the ultimate rise of Hydra."

Since its initial announcement, Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra has had a fair amount of intrigue and excitement surrounding it due to who is helming the project. Specifically, the game is set to be directed by Amy Hennig, who is most well-known for her role as the writer and director of PlayStation's Uncharted. Previously, Hennig was working on a Star Wars title at Electronic Arts that ended up getting scrapped. In the wake of that cancellation, Hennig joined Skydance and has since been developing Marvel 1943.

Based on this new trailer, Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra seems like it could also be one of the first major "next-gen" games we've seen so far in the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S era. While many games in this gen have been available across both last-gen and next-gen hardware, Marvel 1943 is being developer on the latest version of Epic's Unreal Engine 5. With this in mind, the game should (hopefully) push the boundaries of what has been seen from video games over the past few years.

What do you happen to think about Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra based on what has now been shown of the game? And do you have hope that this new project from Hennig will live up to its lofty expectations? Be sure to let me know down in the comments section or share your thoughts with me on social media at @MooreMan12.