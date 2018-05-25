The Carmen Sandiego Funko Pop Can Be Found Right Here

Where in the world is the mysterious, well-traveled thief known as Carmen Sandiego? We’re not sure, but we do know that her Funko Pop figure is very easy to capture if you act fast. You can pre-order it right here, right now with shipping slated for August. A clear fade exclusive version of the figure is available at GameStop right here.

If the educational Carmen Sandiego games of the ’80s and ’90s sparked your interest in geography and travel, you should take your Carmen Sandiego Funko Pop with you on all of your adventures as an adult. It’s fitting that she introduced you to the wider world all those years ago, and now you’re taking her along for the ride. That’s much better than taking along your Oregon Trail handheld, which takes a much darker view on travel. Suffice it to say, you don’t want to spend your vacation worrying that your continental breakfast might result in dysentery.

However, a Funko Pop figure isn’t the only thing Carmen Sandiego fans can get nostalgic about right now. Let’s not forget that Gina Rodriguez will soon star in a live-action Carmen Sandiego film. The Netflixoriginal movie is being described as “a standalone Carmen adventure that will embrace the beloved ’90s property”. No writer or director has been announced.

This marks the second Carmen Sandiego collaboration between Rodriguez and Netflix, following a new animated series that was announced in April of last year. Rodriguez is tied to voice the title character in the animated space as well, with Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard voicing Carmen’s accomplice, Player. The animated series is expected to debut sometime in 2019, along with a new series of books from Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.

