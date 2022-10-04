CD Projekt Red Announces New IP Codenamed Hadar

CD Projekt Red has announced a new IP called Hadar. CD Projekt Red is a really respected RPG developer, albeit not without controversy. It rose to fame with game adaptations of the Witcher book series, resulting in one of the most critically acclaimed games of all time with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Many were thrilled with the developer's success and they quickly became one of the top dogs of the industry. Of course, the release of Cyberpunk 2077 soured its reputation given its buggy, incomplete nature when it came out in 2020. However, CD Projekt Red has worked tirelessly to fix the game and bring it up to snuff while also working on DLC and multimedia projects like an anime.

Now, after announcing a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel and a brand new trilogy of Witcher games, CD Projekt Red has announced a third IP. The developer laid out what is likely its next decade or two by revealing everything it is working on or will be working on, including a new IP codenamed Hadar. The game has been in the works for the last year, but it still in the concept stage and is not expected to enter active development with a full staff for quite some time. It's unclear if this would be CD Projekt Red's next game to be released or if The Witcher 4 would take priority since it was announced first. Either way, players can likely expect something outside of the cyberpunk and fantasy genres for Hadar, though no specifics have been given.

Hadar is a codename for a third, entirely distinct IP, created from scratch within CDPR. The project is in the earliest stages of the creative process, which means we are not developing any game yet, but working exclusively on the foundation for this new setting. pic.twitter.com/1LdoXSTniv — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) October 4, 2022

As it stands, CD Projekt Red has a lot on its plate. It's developing five games in-house, granted not at the same time, but it has a big, ambitious future ahead. The developer has also pledged to include multiplayer in its upcoming projects and is also licensing out its IP to other developers and embracing things like movies and TV.

Hadar has no release date as of right now.