New Witcher Game in Development Alongside The Witcher 4

CD Projekt has announced that a completely different game associated with The Witcher franchise is in development alongside The Witcher 4. Earlier this year, CD Projekt confirmed that it would be developing a fourth major game in its Witcher series that would mark the start of "a new saga for the franchise." And while this game is simply being referred to as The Witcher 4 by fans for the time being, it seems that another major entry in the series is also being developed at an external studio.

Confirmed as part of a new message from CD Projekt today, the publisher revealed that a title associated with The Witcher is currently being made outside of CD Projekt Red. This game, which is codenamed Canis Majoris, is said to be completely separate from The Witcher 4. Despite this, CD Projekt still describes it as a "full-fledged Witcher game," which seems to imply that it could have quite a lot in common with the three mainline entries in the RPG series. CD Projekt didn't state which studio is making this game, but it did unveil that the project is being helmed by developers who have worked with The Witcher in the past.

In total, this means that three games associated with The Witcher are now in active development at the same time. Outside of The Witcher 4 (which is codenamed Polaris) and Canis Majoris, studio Molasses Flood is also working on a new game set within this same universe. CD Projekt has clarified that this game will be quite different from other Witcher titles and will incorporate multiplayer elements.

Given the rise of The Witcher as a property over the past decade, it's not too surprising to see that CD Projekt is really leaning into this series. While it remains to be seen how all of these games will end up turning out, this announcement only further verifies that we're going to continue to see a ton of new media related to The Witcher in the years to come.

