Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel Announced

Cyberpunk 2077 creator CD Projekt is working on a sequel to the Cyberpunk game that's currently being referred to as "Project Orion." This new Cyberpunk project came as a surprise announcement from a CD Projekt investors event where just enough details were shared to confirm the existence of the project and the fact that this is indeed a sequel to the first time. It's set to be developed by CD Projekt Red, the creators confirmed.

For the many who likely weren't following along with the investor event, the separate Twitter account set up by CD Projekt for these sorts of things tweeted out a slide from the presentation talking about Project Orion. It contained little else besides the information already covered, however.

"Cyberpunk 2077 sequel that will prove the full power and potential of the Cyberpunk universe," the brief preview of the new Project Orion game said.

There's a lot to unpack in a sequel announcement for a game like Cyberpunk 2077. On one hand, this sort of thing was always expected given how popular the Cyberpunk franchise itself is as well as the buzz around the game despite its many issues. With the Cyberpunk IP being adapted into the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners series even after the rocky launch of Cyberpunk 2077, it was clear CD Projekt and others still had big plans for Cyberpunk beyond the first game. Cyberpunk 2077 itself welcomed a rush of returning players after the anime made its debut, so it was evident players were still willing to return to the game, too.

On the other hand, there's still work to be done on Cyberpunk 2077 itself. Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is still in development, though it's the only planned expansion for the game at this point. CD Projekt announced additional projects like another new Witcher game, too, so it's got several things in the works whether they're being developed by CD Projekt Red itself or are being overseen by the studio.

No release window for this new project was provided.