Cities: Skylines 2 Gets First Post-Release Update on Steam, Patch Notes Revealed

Following its release earlier this week, the first update for Cities: Skylines II has now been released on PC via Steam. After much anticipation from fans of the original game, Skylines II was met with a mixed response from players upon its arrival. Most of the negativity aimed at the latest city builder from Paradox Interactive has been tied to its performance, which has left a lot to be desired. Luckily, Paradox is looking to quickly improve Cities: Skylines II and has now let loose its first hotfix.

Available to download at this moment on Steam, the first patch for Cities: Skylines II mainly looks to improve certain complaints that fans have had. Not only have certain visual elements been optimized, but Paradox has also now prevented certain crashes from coming about. Outside of these improvements, Cities: Skylines II should now be just a bit better when it comes to its performance, which means that players won't find the game to be chugging as much as it did previously.

"Today we have the first of several patches to improve performance in Cities: Skylines II. While this does not address all issues we are aware of, we wanted to get you these improvements as soon as possible," Paradox said in an accompanying message alongside this update's launch. "Unfortunately, this patch is only available on Steam today. We're doing our very best to make it available on Microsoft Store as soon as possible."

As Paradox notes, there are still a ton of future updates in the works for Cities: Skylines II. Currently, it's not known when these patches will roll out, but it's likely that more hotfixes like the one seen today could arrive in the next few days. For those that are waiting on the console version of Cities: Skylines II, it's unfortunately still a bit far off. As of this moment, a specific release date for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S hasn't been announced, but it is slated for Q2 of 2024.

You can find the full patch notes for this Cities: Skylines II update down below.

Cities: Skylines II Update Version 1.0.11f1 Patch Notes