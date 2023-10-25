Steam Gets First New Top-Selling Game in Weeks

For the first time in nearly a month, a new game has entered the number one spot on Steam's "Top Sellers" chart. Since the end of September, Valve's Counter-Strike 2 has absolutely been dominating on Steam. Not only has the latest Counter-Strike game been the most-played title on the PC platform, but it has also been raking in more money than any other game. While Counter-Strike 2 currently hasn't been knocked off its throne when it comes to concurrent players on Steam, a new title is now generating higher revenue than the multiplayer shooter.

As of the past day, Paradox Interactive's Cities: Skylines II is now the top-selling video game on Steam. The sequel to 2015's city builder of the same name, Skylines II is pitched as "the most realistic city builder ever." To that end, developer Colossal Order has added a ton of new features not seen in the first game that should give players more freedom and creativity to design their own worlds. Currently, Cities: Skylines II is Steam's top-selling game while Counter-Strike 2 has fallen down by only a single spot to now sit in second.

Perhaps the most surprising thing about Cities: Skylines II doing so well on Steam in terms of sales is that the game itself hasn't been received all that well so far. At the time of this writing, Cities: Skylines II boasts a "Mixed" response from users on Steam after nearly 10,000 reviews. On the positive side of things, players seem to be happy with many of the new implementations that have come about in this follow-up. Sadly, the game's performance leaves a lot to be desired for the time being, which has made Skylines II quite difficult to play. Despite these early struggles, Paradox seems to have a hit on its hands and should be able to find big success with this sequel in the long run if it can squash these current problems.

Cities: Skylines II

"Raise a city from the ground up and transform it into the thriving metropolis only you can imagine. You've never experienced building on this scale. With deep simulation and a living economy, Cities: Skylines II delivers world-building without limits. Lay the foundations for your city to begin. Create the roads, infrastructure, and systems that make life possible day to day. It's up to you – all of it.

Your city never rests. Like any living, breathing world, it changes over time. Some changes will be slow and gradual, while others will be sudden and unexpected. So while seasons turn and night follows day, be ready to act when life doesn't go to plan. An ever-expanding community of Builders means more opportunities to build a truly groundbreaking city with mods. They're now more easily available in Cities: Skylines II.

The most realistic and detailed city builder ever, Cities: Skylines II pushes your creativity and problem-solving to another level. With beautifully rendered high-resolution graphics, it also inspires you to build the city of your dreams."