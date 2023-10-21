Controversial Steam Game Returns After Being Removed

A controversial Steam game has returned to the digital storefront after being previously removed by Valve. The game is so bad, and so controversial, that it was actually disowned by the developer who made it. As a result, when the game was taken off Steam due to some DRM issues, many assume it would never return. Fast-forward, and now it's back on the digital PC storefront -- out of nowhere -- and available for $5.99 to anyone who wants to see why it has a 24 on Metacritic.

The mystery game in question -- if you haven't connected the dots yet -- is Postal III from developer Running With Scissors. When it was released in 2011, it was the latest installment in the equally controversial series, Postal, which dates back to 1997 and has an infamous reputation. Earlier in the year, the game was removed from Steam due to DRM issues, which made the game hard to acquire as it's a PC-only game. This is no longer a problem though.

"Months ago, Valve removed Postal III due to issues with DRM. Despite being a dark chapter in the series, people should still be able to check the game out if they want. We did what we could to make it happen," says developer Running With Scissors of the game's return. Featuring 100% less DRM (and a couple less crashes) for new and existing customers, Postal III is now back on Steam!"

If you're interested in playing the game, you can read more about it below and check out a trailer for it as well. It's also worth noting that the game now comes with the Fart Gun DLC, something it did not prior to its removal.

"Good or Insane? The choice is yours," reads an official pitch of the game. " Following the Apocalyptic end to the Postal Dude's week in Paradise, we follow him and his insane pitbull Champ as they emigrate to its appropriately named sister city, Catharsis. Unfortunately, due to the Global Economic Meltdown, psychotic left-wing 'Green' extremism and hypocritical Government corruption, it turns out Catharsis isn't a much better place to live. What path will you choose when faced with the antics of a hypocritical scheming Mayor? A berserk cartoon mascot with Al Qaeda ties? A former Vice-President's cadre of Eco-Zealots? How about Gay Segway 'biker' gangs, and a sociopathic cult leader Uncle with nuclear ambitions? Will you give in to your base instincts and fight fire with gasoline? Or will you rise above it to become something more, to serve and protect your fellow citizens from the rampant insanity of our modern society?"

Unfortunately, if you're looking to play this game on Steam Deck, compatibility with the handheld Valve machine has not been added with this re-release. The game is "unsupported" on Steam Deck. This could change over time, but there's no reason to expect this to happen.