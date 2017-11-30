Code Vein Reveals Stunning New 1080p Screenshots Showing Off Hardcore Action

Code Vein is an anime style horror game that many have already compared to the likes of Dark Souls. Today, Bandai Namco just released a ton of new screenshots in all of their 1080p glory to show off a few action shots and show why the upcoming title has earned that comparison.

The twisted new JRPG features an intricate tale of vampire society where just one wrong decision can turn you into a mindless monster:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In the not too distant future, a mysterious disaster has brought collapse to the world as we know it. Towering skyscrapers, once symbols of prosperity, are now lifeless graves of humanity’s past pierced by the Thorns of Judgment. At the center of the destruction lies a hidden society of Revenants called Vein. This final stronghold is where the remaining few fight to survive, blessed with Gifts of power in exchange for their memories and a thirst for blood. Give into the bloodlust fully and risk becoming one of the Lost, fiendish ghouls devoid of any remaining humanity.”

The latest images show off a different angle of the upcoming tale, including meeting Mia Karnstein’s younger brother Nikola. They also show off a new zone called the “Ridge of Frozen Souls” as well as new special attacks in action. One attack in particular, Ivy, shows just how lethal these vampires by tearing apart enemies with conjured thorns.

Code Vein, from everything we’ve seen so far, looks like it will be a phenomenal JRPG adventure. The game itself slated for a 2018 release for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.