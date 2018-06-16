Code Vein’s Mature Rating Warns Of Blood Splatter, Exposed Pelvic Regions, And In-Game Purchases

Bandai Namco’s Code Vein isn’t slated to release until this September, but before that happens, the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) has rated the action-role playing game, stamping it with a M for Mature rating.

The rating warns of slow-motion killing, big blood splatters, impalings, and female characters who “wear outfits that reveal large amounts of their breasts and/or pelvic region.” In fact, one boss character is described as having breasts that “are barely covered by small strips of fabric.”

You can read the full “rating summary” for yourself, below:

“This is an action role-playing game in which players assume the role of a vampire-like creature (Revenant) battling monsters in a post-apocalyptic world. Characters use swords, lances, axes, and magic to kill enemies in fast-paced third-person combat. Some cutscenes show characters being impaled on bladed weapons, occasionally, in close-up; one cutscene depicts characters getting shot in slow-motion. Enemies emit large splashes of blood when struck/killed. Some female characters wear outfits that reveal large amounts of their breasts and/or pelvic region; one boss character’s breasts are barely covered by small strips of fabric.”

The rating also notes that the game contains in-game purchases, though doesn’t provide any more details on the specifics of said microtransactions.

Code Vein is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and is poised to release on September 27th. You can read more about it below, courtesy of an official overview from Bandai Namco:

In the not too distant future, a mysterious disaster has brought collapse to the world as we know it. Towering skyscrapers, once symbols of prosperity, are now lifeless graves of humanity’s past pierced by the Thorns of Judgment. At the center of the destruction lies a hidden society of Revenants called Vein. This fi nal stronghold is where the remaining few fi ght to survive, blessed with Gifts of power in exchange for their memories and a thirst for blood. Give into the bloodlust fully and risk becoming one of the Lost, fi endish ghouls devoid of any remaining humanity. Wandering aimlessly in search of blood, the Lost will stop at nothing to satisfy their hunger. Team up and embark on a journey to the ends of hell to unlock your past and escape your living nightmare in CODE VEIN.

Unite To Survive:

Featuring a story driven connected dungeon experience, dive into the world of CODE VEIN. Create your own character and choose your partner as you venture out into a world of destruction, overrun by the Lost. Use your combined strength to coordinate your approach and defend each other from surprise attacks or overpowered enemies using your Blood Veil and various weapons. Change the feel of the game depending on which partner you choose, each with their own combat style and background story.

Beneath The Veil:

Experience the power of blood as you use unique Blood Veils to drain your enemies to enhance your abilities. Using “Gifts” powered by enemy blood, players can increase their strength, weaken enemies, and utilize new weapon abilities and overpowered attacks.

Great Challenge Brings Greater Awards: