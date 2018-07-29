New Code Vein Gameplay Revealed

Bandai Namco’s Code Vein now has quite a bit of new gameplay that was shared during Animation-Comic-Game Hong Kong 2018 during a live stage event.

PlayStation presenters were showing off several different games during the event in Hong Kong, one of which was the vampiric, Souls-esque Code Vein that features a decidedly anime style. The gameplay (via Gematsu) shows off several different facets of the game including some cutscenes and a boss battle.

Shown in the video above, the PlayStation stream featured Code Vein gameplay at various points throughout the presentation. The discussions won’t do much for you if you’re not fluent, but Gematsu pinpointed several times in the video that would be of interest to those excited for the games. At 16:15, you’ll see a cutscene, a boss battle makes an appearance at 19:37, and the Ridge of Frozen Souls stage can be spotted at the 34:46 mark. Add the durations of the various points all together and you’ve got over 10 minutes of Code Vein gameplay to tide you over until Bandai Namco releases the game.

That release date though is one that Bandai Namco isn’t sure about right now ever since the game was delayed. It was announced earlier in July that Code Vein would be delayed beyond its fall 2018 release date. Code Vein was first scheduled to be out in September 27, but Bandai Namco said that it’d be pushed back until 2019 to allow for more work to be done. This means that the Gamescom demo of the game that was planned to be brought to the German gaming conference will no longer be present.

“Code Vein has received an enormous amount of positive feedback from eager fans who have received hands-on time with in-development versions of the game over the past nine months,” says Hervé Hoerdt, Vice President of Marketing and Digital at Bandai Namco Europe. “Armed with knowledge of how well the game has already been received, we made the decision to postpone the release of Code Vein to further refine its gameplay in an effort to exceed the expectations fans already have of the title. It was a difficult decision to make, but we feel it is the correct one.”

Code Vein wasn’t the only game that was shown off during the Hong Kong event either. During the presentation, games like the remake of Resident Evil 2 and Jump Force were also shared with the former’s gameplay seen here and the latter’s here.