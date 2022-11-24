ComicBook Nation's 2022 Board Game Holiday Gift Guide

The holiday season is finally here and with it the chance to add new board games to your own collection or spread some Christmas cheer and add games to someone else's collection while taking advantage of some great deals. 2022 had its share of challenges for the board game industry, but there were a host of amazing games that still made it to store shelves, and if you're looking for a one-stop shop to find the perfect game for your Christmas needs, we've got you covered. Whether you are looking for all-encompassing experiences, party games, kid games, or your favorite Marvel, Star Wars, and DC characters, there is going to be something here for you to love, and you can check out our full ComicBook Nation 2022 Board Game Holiday Guide starting on the next slide! The price of these games run the gamut, so whether you've got some disposable income or are looking for the most bang for your buck, we've got something that should fit what you're looking for. There's even a Christmas section in case you are looking for something to complement your Christmas party or family gathering. You can check out all of the games starting on the next slide. Will you be picking any of these up, and which ones are your favorites? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things tabletop and gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Experienced Players (Photo: Cryptozoic/Plaid Hat Games) These games are perfect for the player who isn't afraid of devoting a few hours to an experience that aims for immersion and depth over everything else, and while these games do at times take a bit longer to learn, those who dive in will not regret it. Games that fit this category perfectly include Twilight Inscription, Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar, Familiar Tales, Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Anno 1800, and Rear Window, and you can check out full descriptions and where to pick up a copy below! Twilight Inscription – Available Here "Fantasy Flight Games is proud to announce Twilight Inscription, a brand-new game in the Twilight Imperium universe! This epic roll-and-write game for one to eight players offers an experience unlike anything FFG has done before. With a limited pool of resources at your disposal, you'll need to carefully manage Navigation, Expansion, Industry, and Warfare as you amass victory points and earn your right to the throne on Mecatol Rex. Will your faction become the new rulers of the galaxy? Or will your fledgling empire fade into obscurity? Anything can happen in this strategic, infinitely-replayable game!" Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar – Available Here "Welcome to Isla Nublar, where you and other scientists, dreamers, and schemers will build an attraction like no other. Take on the role of visionaries John Hammond and Simon Masrani, visiting scientists Dr. Alan Grant, Dr. Ellie Sattler and Dr. Ian Malcolm, sharp-minded park personnel Claire Dearing and Dr. Henry Wu, and many more, each playing a vital part in the island's legacy. Together, you will transform Isla Nublar into an astonishing paradise where awe-struck visitors encounter creatures never before seen by human eyes. Decide where to build park facilities, dinosaur enclosures, and guest attractions. And keep employees and visitors safe from the mighty Tyrannosaurus Rex, colossal Brachiosaurus, clever Velociraptor, and other threats. Play through 12 thrilling adventures in which you'll customize an entirely unique game board and breed new dinosaurs you cannot unmake. Your team's fateful choices will have a lasting impact, creating your own Isla Nublar story. Your experience will culminate in an endlessly replayable game of your own creation." Familiar Tales – Available Here "Familiar Tales is an exciting narrative game where players take the roles of a wizard's familiars, entrusted with saving and raising a displaced princess. They must keep her safe from the evil froces that would see her dead, but when it comes to children, it is not enough to merely survive! The familiars know that every choice they make will affect the young one in their care. If they are victorious and the throne is reclaimed, what kind of woman will sit upon it? Experience a professionally narrated, decade-spanning fantasy epic!

Explore a massive world filled with branching paths and memorable characters.

Watch as your choices impact the child in your care – who will your princess grow up to be?

Save-as-you-go gameplay lets you play as long as you want, or take a break whenever you desire" Batman: The Dark Knight Returns – Available Here "Batman: The Dark Knight Returns – The Game is a solo board game experience in which you don the cape and cowl and journey through Frank Miller's iconic comic book series. Instead of traditional leveling up, this is a game of attrition. As Batman, you must come out of retirement and do everything you can to beat back a relentless tide of ruthless mutants, cops, and press looking to bring you down. Get ready to face villains like Two-Face, The Joker, and the leader of the Mutant Gang... as well as your powerful former ally, Superman! The game is played over the course of four epic "Books," with the results of each carrying over to the next. Each Book features unique rules, allies, abilities, and epic boss battles. You can also play each Book standalone, with setup instructions for easy, normal, and hard modes. There's even a VS Mode that lets one player take control of Batman's enemies. The game is offered in a regular edition and a Deluxe Edition featuring 17 miniature figures designed in the distinct Frank Miller art style of the comic!" Anno 1800 – Available Here "The sun is rising on the age of industry; will you rise too?

Anno 1800 is an epic city-building strategy board game based on Ubisoft's popular PC game of the same name. Players strive to build up their industrial might as they develop an island society at the dawn of the industrial age. Investing in their nautical fleets enables trade and expansion to new territories in the old and new worlds, but players must focus above all on maintaining the health and happiness of the citizens of their home islands. While the population is initially satisfied with food and clothing, in time it will demand valuable luxury goods. Players must plan their development strategies and supply chains carefully while keeping an eye on the distribution of specialized roles within their territories. The objective of the game is to plan for an even distribution of farmers, workers, craftsmen, engineers, and investors. But beware, because the competition never sleeps. Players may steal new achievements out from under each other's noses at any time! Whose island will prosper and whose will fall?" Rear Window – Available Here "Carefully observe strange clues and ominous patterns in the things going on in the apartments across the way. There are parties, knives, a saw, bickering, laughing, music...and a mysterious trunk. Do you detect a murder? Or is the secret, private world of the neighbors planting frightening ideas in your mind?"

New Player Friendly (Photo: Asmodee/The Op) Our New Player Friendly games are perfect entryways to experiences and genres that someone might not be as familiar with the first time through, and they are especially great for those who want an experience that is welcoming to people new to board games but also offer up enough challenge or depth for longtime players who are along for the ride. These games include 3000 Scoundrels, Stranger Things Attack of The Mind Flayer, Ticket to Ride San Francisco, Zombicide: Gear Up, Smash Up: Disney, and The Wizard of Oz: Adventure Book Game. You can find all the details below. 3000 Scoundrels – Available Here "The Traveler brought much change to our small frontier town in the last five years. He showed us marvels beyond imagination and taught us how to use his strange machines. Now that the Traveler has vanished, a storm is coming. Who will control the destiny of the American Frontier? 3000 Scoundrels is a competitive game for 2-4 players. Players assume the roles of rival leaders attempting to steal precious technology left behind by the Traveler. Hire scoundrels to build your posse, plan the perfect strategy, and bluff your way to victory!" Stranger Things Attack of The Mind Flayer – Available Here "The Mind Flayer is creating an army of Possessed people to invade Earth, and some of you are already under its control... Stay vigilant and make sure it doesn't attack you or your friends! In Stranger Things: Attack of the Mind Flayer, two teams are going head-to-head: Sane versus Possessed characters. As a Sane character, resist the Mind Flayer's attacks to win the game. As a Possessed character, make sure all Sane players are Possessed or knocked out by the end of the game." Ticket to Ride San Francisco – Available Here "Welcome to the Bay! Souvenirs weigh heavy in your bag as you lean out from the cable car. Sunlight shimmers through the mist that obscures your view of Alcatraz and the Golden Gate Bridge. San Francisco is truly the Golden City! In this fast-paced Ticket to Ride game, players race one another to visit the most iconic locations of the city, and collect souvenirs along the way. The elegantly simple gameplay of this stand-alone version of Ticket to Ride is ideal for both beginners and seasoned players." Zombicide: Gear Up – Available Here "Word is out that there's an Abomination controlling hordes of walking undead in the city. The Survivors know that their lives depend on taking it out. But in order to do that, they'll have to clear out the regular undead standing in their way. It's time to gear up and get out on the streets! Zombicide: Gear Up puts players in the role of Survivors during a zombie apocalypse. Using their different weapon cards, they'll try and fill up the grids of squares on the enemy Zombies that are continually advancing towards them. If the Survivors last long enough, the Abomination will appear. If they can take it out, the Survivors win and can live another day without becoming entrees." Smash Up: Disney – Available Here "In Smash Up: Disney Edition, players will choose two decks of fan favorite Disney factions and combine their powers to take over Bases, earn the most Victory Points, and win! Choose from Frozen, Big Hero 6, Wreck-It Ralph, The Lion King, Mulan, Aladdin, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Beauty and the Beast to create the most exciting team-ups imaginable! Smash Up, designed by Paul Peterson, is the ultimate "shuffle-building" game from AEG that lets players draft two faction decks and combine them into a force to be reckoned with! 28 deck combinations from Smash Up: Disney Edition plus compatibility with previous expansions provide endless replayability." The Wizard of Oz: Adventure Book Game – Available Here "Toto, I've got a feeling we're not in Kansas anymore. Avoid the twister, follow the yellow brick road, and traverse the poppy fields on your way to the Emerald City. Work together in this family game to help Dorothy and her friends find the courage, heart, and brains needed to defeat the Wicked Witch of the West! Complete all six chapters to get Dorothy back home to Kansas, and win!"

Christmas Themed (Photo: Funko Games) It is the Christmas season, so we'd be remiss not to include several games that embrace Christmas-time fun. Some of your holiday favorites have found life in board games, and these are perfect for a Christmas Party or family get-together. These include Disney Stitch Merry Mischief! Card Game, Elf: Journey From the North Pole Deluxe, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles The Game, and Christmas Story – A MAJOR Card Game. You can find all the details below. Disney Stitch Merry Mischief! Card Game – Available Here "With each uncontrollable outburst, Stitch unwraps more and more presents. Choose which presents to try to sneak past Stitch. Then roll to find out which gifts he unwraps. Save the most presents to win! Who can save the holiday from Stitch's mischief? Fast-paced and easy to learn-play a game in minutes!

Push your luck choosing which presents to play.

Watch for naughty and nice Stitch faces that affect how often you

roll the die and how likely Stitch is to unwrap your presents.

Custom die and watercolor-style card illustrations bring this fan favorite

character to life on your table!" Elf: Journey From the North Pole Deluxe – Available Here "Help Buddy the Elf find his dad by leading him on a loopy route from the North Pole to New York City! Play path cards on the board to move Buddy the Elf, leading him toward your favorite landmarks along the way to score points. The player with the most points when Buddy finds his dad wins!" Planes, Trains, and Automobiles The Game – Available Here "Overcome grounded planes, icy roads, and burning cars to reach Chicago in time for the holidays- but it won't be easy. You'll face laugh-out-loud dexterity challenges and clever card play to win! Relive hilarious moments from the film while creating some of your own!

Unique game style blends classic card play with engaging dexterity challenges.

Toss, slide, and spin the movie-inspired shower curtain ring!

Variable setup and challenges create a new experience each time you play.

Cooperative gameplay brings players together in the spirit of the holidays." Christmas Story – A MAJOR Card Game – Available Here "Peek at present cards, 'triple-dog-dare' other players to make risky trades, and beware of the bullies who are lurking in the deck. If you have the infamous 'leg lamp' you can swipe another player's card, but act fast because you may not have the prized possession long. It's a lively game of "take that" and family laughs just in time for the holidays!"

Party Games (Photo: Win The Night / Funko Games) Now, if you are having a party that isn't particularly Christmas-themed or just a gathering of friends looking to catch-up and hang out, we've got a few games that should go over quite well and are completely approachable regardless of what type of fan you happen to be. Plus, if someone new is joining the table, they can quickly get up to speed and start having fun. These include Win the Night, Disney A Goofy Movie Game, and Wordle: The Party Game. You can find the details below. Win the Night – Available Here "Win The Night allows you to live out the glorious debauchery of nightlife without having to change out of your sweat pants or get off the couch. Grab up to eight of your friends for a metaphorical race home from a wild night out. One by one you'll take turns rolling the die and letting the cards choose your fate. You might stumble into a dance battle or have to recall a forgotten memory. Either way, all bets are off and only one player will Win The Night." Disney A Goofy Movie Game – Available Here "Make your way across the map, collecting fun memories for your scrapbook. Then hurry to score the best seats by the time Powerline hits the stage! Play cards to collect memories and travel to new locations! Roll the die to see if Powerline reaches L.A. or Goofy takes you on a wacky detour Includes 6 detailed character figures. Travel across the road map game board to reach L.A. Roll the giant gold, sparkly die to see where Goofy and Powerline go! 90s visual design captures nostalgia for the film. Original card art depicts beloved locations and moments from the movie." Wordle: The Party Game – Available Here "Love Wordle? Gather friends and family together to enjoy the favorite word-guessing game in real life with Wordle: The Party Game! Inspired by the digital version of the Wordle game, this analog game for 2-4 players delivers the classic Wordle gameplay as an exciting party game. Each round, a player designated as the Wordle Host writes down a Secret Word. Just like the original Wordle game, players try to guess it in the few-est tries (six max). But in this game, players are competing against others. The fewer tries a player needs, the fewer points they score. The player with the fewest points at the end of the game wins! Best of all, Wordle: The Party Game can be played more than once a day-the included dry-erase Wordle boards and markers mean unlimited play! To switch up the gameplay, choose from 3 more variations: fast, timed, or teams. A great game for game night with friends and family, Wordle: The Party Game makes a fun gift for ages 14 and up."

Licensed Games (Photo: The Op/Roxley/Ravensburger) There are more and more licensed board games these days, and the good news is that many deliver amazing experiences in those larger-than-life worlds you adore. Franchises like Star Wars, Disney, DC, Marvel, E.T., and more are now available in a variety of tabletop games, and fans of those franchises are in for a treat if they give these games a shot. For our list, we recommend Disney Sorcerer's Arena: Epic Alliances Core Set, Marvel Dice Throne, Marvel United: X-Men, Marvel, Disney, and Star Wars Villainous, The My Hero Academia CCG, Star Wars The Clone Wars A Pandemic System Game, and E.T. Light Years From Home. You can check out all the details below. Disney Sorcerer's Arena: Epic Alliances Core Set – Available Here "Become the next Master Summoner in this Disney-themed strategic battle arena game, where every choice you make determines your legacy! Recruit a fantastical battle-ready roster of Disney and Pixar heroes and villains, creating incredible combinations that provide endless replayability. Once you've summoned your characters to battle in the Sorcerer's Arena, strategize their every move using their unique abilities to earn the most victory points. Learn as you go in this expandable tabletop game inspired by the popular mobile game, overpowering your foes to win the ultimate Disney and Pixar battle royale!" Marvel Dice Throne – Available Here "In Marvel Dice Throne, you become one of eight of Marvel's most famous heroes, including Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Black Widow, Scarlet Witch, Loki, Thor, Doctor Strange, and Miles Morales Spider-Man! Every Marvel Dice Throne hero was painstakingly designed and balanced to provide the most thematic experience possible, allowing you to truly embody your favorite heroes like no other game. Featuring all-new mechanisms and asymmetrical designs, these are our most innovative and exciting heroes yet. Marvel Dice Throne is a heart-pumping, fast-playing game of skilled card play and dice manipulation supporting multiple modes of play, including 1v1, 2v2, 3v3, 2v2v2, or free-for-all." Marvel United: X-Men – Available Here "Marvel United: X-Men expands the Marvel United universe with a new stand-alone set focusing on Professor Charles Xavier and his X-Men. Players can either choose to team up to face off against villains like the Juggernaut and Magneto or one player can take direct control of the villain in an all-new game mode. As always, the heroes and villains are represented on the tabletop with highly detailed sculpted pieces. Harness the power of your genes." Star Wars, Marvel, and Disney Villainous – Available Here "In Villainous, you'll play as an iconic Star Wars™ Villain. Choose Darth Vader™, Kylo Ren™, General Grievous™, Asajj Ventress™, or Moff Gideon™. Each Villain has a unique objective and abilities based on their story and abilities. You'll also meddle with your opponents by playing forcing them to face off against Jedi and heroes like Luke Skywalker™, Han Solo™, Princess Leia™, the Mandalorian™, and Ahsoka Tano™. Star Wars Villainous uses the award-winning Villainous game system with added elements to fully immerse players in the Star Wars galaxy. Deploy iconic ships and transports like TIE Fighters™ as you engage with the Millennium Falcon™. Use Ambition to power your Villain's unique abilities, whether you're playing as a Force user, leader, or manipulator." My Hero Academia CCG – Available Here "Izuku Midoriya and Katsuki Bakugo face off in this explosive 104 card starter set for the My Hero Academia Collectible Card Game! Each deck is ready to play right out of the box, but can also be expanded with cards from My Hero Academia Collectible Card Game booster packs. These decks also include exclusive cards not found in the Series 1 booster packs. This Rival Box contains two 51 card starter decks and two random Ultra Rares from the My Hero Academia Collectible Card Game." Star Wars The Clone Wars A Pandemic System Game – Available Here "The Grand Army of the Republic is in continuous conflict with the unending waves of Count Dooku's droid battalions. In Star Wars: The Clone Wars – A Pandemic System Game, stand together as legendary Jedi against the Sith Lord and his Separatist forces. Utilize each character's unique abilities to cut down swarms of droids, complete missions across the galaxy, and use the power of the Force to battle iconic villains across four exciting scenarios." E.T. Light Years From Home – Available Here "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial was left behind, and now, federal agents are coming for him! In this cooperative adventure game, play as Elliott, Gertie, Michael, and Greg as you work together to send E.T. home. Battle Destro and the Weather dominator device before the world freezes. Then, face off against Zartan and his Dreadnok gang before the world goes crazy. Hook up the new Towable Assets against chilling new threats like Snowblind cards and Snow Serpents. This is an expansion. G.I Joe Deck-Building Game is required to play." Power Rangers Deck-Building – Flying Higher Expansion – Available Here "Let's Rocket! Zordon has been captured! Led by Astronema, the Princess of Evil, the forces of Dark Spector are spreading out to conquer the galaxy. Only Andros and his Space Rangers can save the universe from being plunged into darkness. Hop on your Galaxy Glider and rocket into action! This expansion requires the Power Rangers Deck-Building Game Core Set or Zeo – Stronger Than Before to play." Lord Of The Rings Exit – Available Here "Middle-earth is in grave danger. Frodo and the Fellowship are on their way to Mordor to destroy the One Ring. But they need your help! Make haste and carry out Gandalf's secret assignments. Can you buy Frodo enough time to reach Mount Doom?"

Miniatures Based Games (Photo: Atomic Mass Games) If you happen to be a fan of miniature-based games and also love the worlds of Marvel and Star Wars, Atomic Mass Games has two amazing games for you to jump into. Between its Marvel: Crisis Protocol and Star Wars: Legion games, you can find a host of awesome characters and vehicles to create your army with, and then new scenarios, operative, and terrain expansions just make the game even more satisfying. You can find all the details on both core sets to get started below. Marvel: Crisis Protocol – Available Here "Welcome true believer to Marvel: Crisis Protocol, a tabletop hobby miniatures game of climactic combat! Assemble your team from across the Marvel Universe and lead your superpowered forces against your friends in battles of cataclysmic proportions. Unleash the power of the Cosmic Cube with Red Skull and rend the very fabric of reality around your foes. Lead from the front and leap into the line of fire with Captain America. Harness the might of a binary star with Captain Marvel and send cars, trucks, and even buildings careening into your enemies. As powerful as each character is, none of them can win the day alone. It's up to you to lead them: each game of Marvel: Crisis Protocol will require bold tactics and cunning strategy to achieve ultimate victory... At least until the next crisis strikes! Character miniatures included in the Core Set: Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, Iron Man, Red Skull, Crossbones, Baron Zemo, Captain America, Black Widow, Doctor Octopus, and Ultron." Star Wars: Legion – Available Here "The Galactic Empire tightens its grip on the galaxy, wielding overwhleming military might with unchecked ruthlessness. Standing bravely in their way are the heroic soldiers of the Rebel Alliance, striking from hidden bases in a desperate gambit to cripple the Emperor's war machine. It is an epic struggle in which every battle could mean the difference between victory and defeat... Experience the legendary ground battles of Star Wars! Command your forces as they clash in epic encountes with the Star Wars: Legion miniatures game. Each miniature is finely detailed to bring to life the heroes, villains, soldiers, and vehicles of the Star Wars universe. This core set contains everything that two players need to stage a battle between the forces of the Galactic Empire and the soldiers of the Rebel Alliance. This core set is a starting point for collecting Star Wars: Legion miniatures and for building and customizing your own Imperial or Rebel army!" prevnext

Expansions (Photo: Upper Deck/Fantasy Flight Games) While it's always fun to add a new game to the collection, it can be just as fun and thrilling to add a new expansion to a game you already love, and there are a bevy of choices to choose from this year. Hit games like Legendary: A Marvel Deck-Building Game, Marvel Champions, Funkoverse, G.I. Joe Deck-Building Game, Power Rangers Deck-Building Game, Final Fantasy Trading Card Game, and Star Wars: Outer Rim all added or are adding fantastic expansions this year, and you can find all the details on all of them below. Legendary: Marvel Deck Building Game – Black Widow – Available Here "Orphaned as a child, the dark past of Natasha Romanoff has held secrets to her gifted nature. Ruthless in deadly skills, combat, and marksmanship, she is now fighting against the evil that once captured her innocence. Black Widow joins other heroes to thwart Masterminds like Taskmaster and strike fear into the hearts of her enemies. Sometimes the darkness hides a protector! Follow along with your fan-favorite heroes with the Black Widow Expansion." Marvel Champions: Mutant Genesis – Available Here "The world is always in need of heroes. In order to truly achieve peace, there are times when we must put aside our differences and focus on doing what is right. That is exactly what the X-Men do, and their story is all about their fight to protect a world that hates and fears them. Now, the X-Men have finally joined the fight in Marvel Champions: The Card Game! As the game's fifth campaign expansion, Mutant Genesis adds a plethora of classic X-Men characters to the scene, including two new playable heroes, Colossus and Shadowcat, each of which comes with a pre-built deck ready to play from the get-go. Face off against iconic villains, such as Sabretooth, Sentinels, and Magneto, and work together to overcome a fresh batch of challenges. This expansion includes five brand-new scenarios, each of which can be played individually or as part of a larger campaign. Whether you're a longtime fan or have only just started playing, anyone who enjoys Marvel Champions won't want to miss out on Mutant Genesis!" Funkoverse: Marvel 100 4-Pack – Available Here "Funkoverse Strategy Game: Marvel 100 4-Pack is a standalone game that includes the characters Captain America, Iron Man, Black Panther, and Black Widow. This set may be combined with others, giving you the ability to assemble the team you want! Play with iconic Marvel abilities like Iron Man's Repulsor Blast and Captain America's Shield Throw! Use the new Objectives to find ways to one-up your rivals. New game modes Scrimmage and Siege add two new ways to play Funkoverse! Explore the S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier and Shuri's Wakanda Laboratory." G.I. Joe Deck-Building Game – Cold Snap Expansion – Available Here "It's Cold-Blooded Chaos...Bundle up and prepare to face the Coldsnap! Battle Destro and the Weather dominator device before the world freezes. Then, face off against Zartan and his Dreadnok gang before the world goes crazy. Hook up the new Towable Assets against chilling new threats like Snowblind cards and Snow Serpents. This is an expansion. G.I Joe Deck-Building Game is required to play." Power Rangers Deck-Building – Flying Higher Expansion – Available Here "Let's Rocket! Zordon has been captured! Led by Astronema, the Princess of Evil, the forces of Dark Spector are spreading out to conquer the galaxy. Only Andros and his Space Rangers can save the universe from being plunged into darkness. Hop on your Galaxy Glider and rocket into action! This expansion requires the Power Rangers Deck-Building Game Core Set or Zeo – Stronger Than Before to play." Final Fantasy TCG Opus 2022 Anniversary Collection Set – Available Here "Five years since the launch of the Opus series-by August 2021, we'll have released 14 types of booster packs, and FFTCG has continued to grow and expand. We want to celebrate that by announcing a commemorative set available early next year. This set comes in an outer box that can be used as a mid-sized storage box, with a 50-card deck you can use to play with right away and an additional 200 cards featuring some sought after cards from Opus I through XII booster packs. On top of that, we're introducing a new commemorative "Anniversary" promo card and including three of that design, for a total of 253 cards in this historical, first-ever FFTCG collection set." Star Wars: Outer Rim Unfinished Business – Available Here "You've made a name for yourself in the Outer Rim, but there is still Unfinished Business. Hyperlanes through the Core Worlds hold the promise of untapped opportunities. The market is flush with new merchandise, from valuable cargo to tools of the trade. Just watch your step; the latest crop of bounties is even deadlier, and your rivals are looking to take you down! Unfinished Business, an expansion for Star Wars: Outer Rim, is packed with more of everything the game has to offer: characters, ships, gear, bounties, jobs, encounters, dice, and more! Two new tiles allow players to cross the galaxy by passing through the Core Worlds, and the new "favors" and "ambitions" change up how the game is played. Fire up your engines-it's time to get down to business."