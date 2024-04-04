Coriolis: The Great Dark Kickstarter Smashes Past $500,000

Free League Publishing's newest Kickstarter campaign is another massive success. The Kickstarter campaign for Coriolis: The Great Dark has raised over $550,000 as of press time, making it one of the Swedish publisher's top crowdfunded projects. The new tabletop RPG sends players on explorations into the unknown of space and is inspied by deep sea diving, pulp archeology, and 19th century expeditions. Players will investigate strange ruins on forgotten moons or embark on longer voyages searching for artifacts and lost knowledge.

Coriolis: The Great Dark uses a variation of Free League Publishing's Year Zero Engine, which utilizes a dice-pool system in the hopes of getting at least one "6" on a six-sided dice. Players have the option of pushing a failed roll and re-rolling it, but players potentially lose Hope, a resource they'll need to survive The Great Dark. The game also has some similarities to the Journey mechanics found in Free League's The One Ring, which fits with the exploration theme of the new game

Coriolis: The Great Dark is a standalone sequel to Coriolis: The Third Horizon, a sci-fi game originally published by Free League Publishing back in 2008 and updated in 2016 to utilize the Year Zero Engine. While the two games share the same general setting and game system, Coriolis: The Great Dark appears to be even more isolated than the original, although Free League Publishing promises that The Great Dark will explore many of the unanswered questions of the original game.

Free League Publishing has emerged as one of the premier tabletop RPG publishers, with a mix of original games such as Coriolis and licensed IPs like The Walking Dead and Alien. The Swedish publisher also recently released Dragonbane, the iconic Swedish fantasy RPG, in English for the first time.

Backers can get a digital copy of Coriolis: The Great Dark for about $24, while a physical copy will cost about $48. Other pledge options are also available. If you want to get a feel for the new tabletop RPG, you can check out the Quickstart guide for the game for free.