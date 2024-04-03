Dungeons & Dragons LEGO Adventure Is Free to Download Now

Dungeons & Dragons has released its tie-in adventure to its massive new LEGO set, with fans able to download a copy of the set for free from D&D Beyond. Today, Wizards of the Coast released Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon's Tale, a new adventure that utilizes the set pieces and monsters seen in the LEGO set of the same name. The adventure, written by D&D game architect Chris Perkins, is made for Level 5 characters, although it does feature some interesting story twists to explain how a group of Tier 2 adventurers could survive encounters with a beholder and an adult red dragon, both of which are present in the LEGO set. D&D Beyond account holders can access the LEGO-themed adventure for free, along with several digital tie-ins like digital dice.

As expected, Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon's Tale is split into six scenes, each of which focuses on a different part of the D&D LEGO set. Players will start off in a local tavern before eventually traveling into a crumbling tower and exploring both underneath it and above it.

Perhaps the most interesting part about Red Dragon's Tale is that it contains an alternative set of rules that allows players to play through the adventure without using the D&D ruleset. The simplified 1-page ruleset utilizes a simplistic ruleset that replaces saving throws with coin flips and deals set amount of damage based on what kind of combat action is performed on a monster. Additionally, there is a "Knocked Down" mechanic that essentially replaces a death throw and dictates that any character depicted by a minifigure is knocked down whenever it is successfully hit by a "a weapon attack, a damage-dealing spell, or some other damaging effect." Once a minifigure is knocked down three times, it is removed from the combat encounter.

The Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon's Tale is available now at the LEGO website for $359.99. The set, released to celebrate D&D's 50th anniversary contains 3,745 pieces.