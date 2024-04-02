Wizards of the Coast Is Developing a Dungeons & Dragons Game Not Set in the Forgotten Realms

Wizards of the Coast is expanding on the D&D video game scene with a project set outside its iconic Forgotten Realms setting. In a recent interview with GameSpot, Dan Ayoub, Head of Digital Product Development at Wizards of the Coast, discussed his company's plan to invest $1 billion into AAA video games, with a focus on both existing Hasbro IP and new IP such as Exodus. In the interview, Ayoub was asked if there were plans to develop a Dungeons & Dragons video game outside of Faerun, the setting of Baldur's Gate 3 and countless other D&D video games. "Yes," was Ayoub's curt reply.

When asked to elaborate on his answer, Ayoub said "Obviously you hit the nail on the head--[Faerun's] certainly the most popular area. When you go to people wanting expressions of what they know, that's a big part of it. We are going to play around the edges, a little bit as well. I can't say too much more than that." Ayoyb didn't provide any other teases about what settings could appear in a future D&D video game, although he did note that he was a player in an Eberron campaign.

While the Forgotten Realms is easily D&D's most popular campaign setting both in the tabletop game and in other media, it's far from the only one. Wizards of the Coast has featured six other iconic campaign settings during its most recent 5th Edition, including the space fantasy setting Spelljammer, the steampunk-inspired Eberron, the dark horror setting Ravenloft, and the classic Dragonlance campaign setting.

Wizards has previously hinted at expanding its D&D video game plans into other realms before, mentioning settings like Eberron and Dragonlance in recent investor calls and teases as places they'd like to explore in video games. Past D&D video games have also explored outside of the Forgotten Realms, perhaps most famously Planescape: Torment.

However, no project set outside the Forgotten Realms has formally been announced and Hasbro's various D&D video game licensees have all so far focused on the Forgotten Realms.

You can find the full interview with Ayoub here.