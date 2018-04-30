Cory Barlog Hints More God of War Games Are Coming — A Lot More

No game has made a bigger impact this year thus far than God of War, Sony‘s epic adventure that feels more like an experience than a typical action game, thanks to its single shot process and its amazing level of quality. Not to mention that it’s a hell of a lot of fun to play.

Good news — there’s more where that came from. Cory Barlog, the director behind the epic adventure, has spoken to Kotaku about Kratos’ future in the video game world. And it sounds like he’s got a whole lot planned out for him.

When Kotaku’s Jason Schreier asked Barlog, “So how much of the future game plan do you have mapped out in your head?”, a few folks may have been expecting just one follow-up to continue Kratos’ story. Nope.

Barlog noted, “Five games.” Yep, he wants five more of these type of games. (Which we’re totally on board for.)

“So that’s 25 years?” Schreier noted, indicating that we could see Kratos make a generational leap to the soon-to-arrive PlayStation 5. “Is that what you’re prepared for.”

But Barlog sees a sooner timetable for the next God of War. “No, I want to figure out how to make these things faster, man,” he noted.

But that doesn’t mean skimping on quality. “I think this one—a big portion of the five years was, we had to start from scratch. We had a core engine but we really redid a lot of stuff. The previous God of War games, when we went from God of War 1 to God of War 2, the core engine was there. And aside from the fact that the combat design team told me, ‘We’re just gonna do a little rewrite of the combat engine—don’t worry, in a couple of months we’ll be back online.’ A year later, we finally built our first character on God of War 2. It was the most stressful time ever, because they kept saying ‘Just another month’ — it’s like doing construction on your house. ‘Don’t worry, another week, another week.’”

He continued, “On this one, everything really needed to be redone, because we just had torn the engine apart in so many different ways that when we finally brought the team together, everyone realized, ‘OK, this is not where it needs to be.’ So even when you see E3 2016, the rendering engine wasn’t there, the lighting engine was half-there, the atmospheric engine was half-there. The core mechanics were there, but a lot of the way we were streaming and loading everything was still getting worked out, and figuring out how we were going to get it logistically to work. We knew what we wanted, we just didn’t know technologically how we were going to get it in the right order.”

So we’ll see what the future holds for Kratos down the road. In the meantime, though, you shouldn’t miss what God of War has to offer. It’s available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.