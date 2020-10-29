Crash Bandicoot Is Getting His Very Own Nendoroid

Good Smile Company today revealed that Crash Bandicoot -- yes, Crash Bandicoot -- will be receiving his very own figure in the Nendoroid line next year. The figure is specifically based on Crash's appearance in the recent video game Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, which saw the mainline series revived after many, many years to much fanfare.

"Crash is outfitted with articulated eyebrows and interchangeable eye and tongue parts so you can create all kinds of wacky expressions," Good Smile Company's store listing states. "Several alternate body parts are included too, making it easy to display Crash in action-packed poses from the game right on your desk or shelf. Crash also comes with his reliable ally Aku Aku, allowing you to display them wumping their way through new dimensions together!"

The Crash Bandicoot Nendoroid is expected to launch in June 2021, and will cost roughly $70. Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time itself is now available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game sees players take on the role of Crash or other playable characters as they deal with the fallout from classic villains Neo Cortex, Dr. N. Tropy, and Uka Uka tearing a hole in space-time with help from four Quantum Masks, guardians of space and time. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the recently released title right here.

