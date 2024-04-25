Critical Role Announces First-Ever Candela Obscura Live Show

Critical Role's Candela Obscura is coming to Los Angeles. Today, Critical Role announced that it will host a live performance of Candela Obscura on May 25th at The United Theater on Broadway in Los Angeles. The performance will feature Spenser Starke as the Game Master, with Critical Role cast members Matt Mercer, Laura Bailey, and Marisha Ray joining guest star Khary Payton as players. Cast member Taliesin Jaffe will serve as the evening's Master of Ceremonies. No details about the plot of the one-shot was announced, but the cast will make their characters and form the evening's Candela Obscura circle in front of VIP ticket holders ahead of the show.

Candela Obscura is Critical Role's horror-themed series, featuring groups of investigators investigating strange supernatural forces in the Fairelands, a country recovering from a great war. The Actual Play series uses the Candela Obscura game system, which focuses on a dice pool system similar to Blades in the Dark. The series features a rotating cast and standalone storylines that have wrapped up over the course of three episodes.

Actual Play shows have become a big draw in live entertainment, with both Critical Role and Dimension 20 selling out major venues (Wembley Arena in London and Madison Square Garden) in the last year. While The United Theater on Broadway isn't quite the same size (the venue is a 1,600 seat theater located on UCLA's campus), this does mark the first Critical Role live show of 2024.

Tickets for the event will go on sale on April 29th at 10 AM PT on Critical Role's website. For those who can't attend the performance, Critical Role will film the episode and air it on their Twitch and YouTube channel on May 30th.