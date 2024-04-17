WizKids to Release Life-Sized Version of Pathfinder's Baby Goblin (Exclusive)

WizKids has announced the latest in their series of life-sized foam statues – a Baby Goblin from Pathfinder. ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal the latest in WizKids' new line of life-sized baby statues, this time bringing the iconic goblin from Pathfinder in its cute yet creepy glory. The new Pathfinder Replica: Baby Goblin Life-Sized Figure will go on sale in November 2024, allowing Pathfinder fans to bring home a mostly naked baby goblin with adorable blood-red eyes, a hand-stitched diaper, and a skull rattler. The Goblin Figure (seen below) can be yours for $129.99 and can be pre-ordered on WizKids' website.

Like other figures in the line, the Baby Goblin Life-Sized figure is hand-painted and made of soft foam. The baby goblin stands (or perhaps more appropriately sits) 8 inches tall, although at least a few of those inches are ears.

Goblins started as one of Pathfinder's seminal villains, with the first Adventure Path ever written focused on bloodthirsty goblins and their chaotic yet deviously clever attacks on a human settlement. While the goblins were intended to be iconic Pathfinder monsters, fans grew to love their antics and Paizo leaned into the monsters, turning them into one of the mascots of their brand. After releasing several goblin-themed adventures (where all the players created goblin characters) and a book detailing the culture of goblins, Pathfinder made goblins a playable race in the Core Rulebook for Pathfinder Second Edition and made a goblin character, Fumbus, the iconic character for the alchemist class.

WizKids has previously released two other figures in its Life-Sized Baby line – an Owlbear and a Red Dragon, both of which were pulled from Dungeons & Dragons. WizKids has also released life-sized adult goblins, along with several life-sized kobold figures inspired by their depiction in Pathfinder books.