Psionics Returns to Dungeons & Dragons as Part of 2024 Core Rulebooks

Several psionic subclasses from Tasha's Cauldron of Everything are being updated and re-released in the 2024 Dungeons & Dragons Player's Handbook. Today, Wizards of the Coast released a new "Fireside Chat" video on YouTube to update fans about the progress of the 2024 Player's Handbook, which will be released later this year with revised rules for Dungeons & Dragons 5th Edition. During the video, D&D game architects Jeremy Crawford and Chris Perkins revealed that two psionic-themed subclasses, the Psi Warrior for the Fighter Class and the Soulknife for the Rogue Class, would both be included in the 2024 Player's Handbook. The Aberrant Mind subclass for the Sorcerer was previously confirmed to also appear in the 2024 Player's Handbook.

The Psi Warrior will replace the scrapped Brawler subclass that appeared in Unearthed Arcana playtests but did not rate high enough to be included in the final product. No details were provided on which subclass the Soulknife would replace from the subclasses previewed in the Unearthed Arcana playtests.

Other details revealed for the first time included some of the new rules/updates that will appear in the 2024 Player's Handbook, such as specific rules for breaking items (5E previously had rules for breaking items, but they appeared in the Dungeon Master's Guide) and additional guidance on how to deal with illusions (which was previously left solely for the DM to decide.)

The 2024 Player's Handbook is the first of the three Core Rulebooks to receive a major overhaul as part of Dungeons & Dragons' 50th anniversary. Instead of moving to a brand new edition, Wizards of the Coast chose instead to make major revisions to D&D's popular 5th Edition, adding new subsystems, clarifying some rules, and balancing out several classes. The new Core Rulebooks will also receive brand new artwork and an improved layout to allow for easier access to the rules.