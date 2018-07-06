Critical Role Announces Two Guest Stars For Upcoming Episodes

Critical Role has announced that Ashly Burch and Sumalee Montano will both make appearances in upcoming episodes.

The popular streaming show, which features a group of voice actors playing Dungeons & Dragons, has announced two guest stars for upcoming episodes. Ashly Burch will appear on the July 12th episode, while Sumalee Montano will make an appearance on the July 19th episode.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There may be no #CriticalRole this evening as we get the new studio setup, but that doesn’t mean we can’t begin getting hyped for NEXT week! We have the amazing @ashly_burch joining us then as our next guest, and the week after, the incredible @sumaleedotcom coming to play! — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) July 5, 2018

Burch is a well-known voice actress best known for her roles in Borderlands 2 and Life is Strange. The prolific voice actress has also appeared in Horizon Zero Dawn, Fallout 4, and the dubbed versions of the anime series Steins; Gate and Attack on Titan. She’s also made three appearances on Critical Role side episodes, the Goblins one-shot, Sam’s Bar Room Blitz episode, and Liam’s “Clasp” episode.

Montano is also a voice actress, having voiced roles in Transformers: Prime, Beware the Batman, and Justice League: Throne of Atlantis. She also has a lengthy filmography of live-action roles, ranging from shows like ER and Scandal to three different NCIS series.

We’ll likely have even more guest stars in other episodes, as almost half of the Critical Role cast is currently on temporary hiatus. Laura Bailey and Travis Willingham are on leave for the birth of their first child, and Ashley Johnson is on extended hiatus to film new episodes of Blindspot. DM Matt Mercer also teased that one or more guest stars could have a recurring role on the show, similar to Will Friedle and Mary E. McGlynn’s recurring roles during the last campaign.

Critical Role returns from its one week hiatus on July 12th. New episodes air every Thursday on Geek & Sundry’s Twitch channel, and are upload on YouTube the following Monday.