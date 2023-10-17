Critical Role's Candela Obscura Rulebook Release Date Revealed

Critical Role's new roleplaying game will be released next month. Today, Critical Role's Darrington Press announced that it would release the Candela Obscura Core Rulebook on November 14th. The new rulebook, by lead designers Spenser Starke and Rowan Hall, marks the official release of the new investigation-focused horror TTRPG, although a Quickstart Guide was released earlier this year and Critical Role has been running a monthly show using the system since the summer. The book will initially be available both on the Critical Role web store and Darrington Press Guild Stores.

Candela Obscura focuses on a secret society that uses small team (called a circle) to investigate cosmic horror-themed mysteries in the Fairelands, a world described as a turn of the century-inspired setting, albeit one where magick is known and is active. The Core Rulebook will flesh out the Fairelands, with nearly half of the book dedicated to explaining the Fairelands to players and game masters. The remaining pages will explain the new Illuminated Worlds System, a Powered by the Apocalypse system designed by Stras Acimovic and Layla Adelman that draws heavily from Blades in the Dark), character creation rules, and provide examples of investigations for players to run. Additionally, there will be an "extensive guide to preparing for and gamemastering Candela Obscura" to help prepare Game Masters.

The new rulebook will be released with both a standard edition and a limited edition cover, which can seen below. The standard edition will cost $39.99, while the limited edition will cost $59.99.

For those looking to see Candela Obscura in action, Critical Role has a full three-session campaign available to view. The second season, run by Starke is due to wrap up at the end of this month. A Quickstart Guide is also available to view, with a stripped down version of the rules.