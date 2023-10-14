Warhammer: The Old World Reveals New Bretonnia Miniatures

Games Workshop has revealed new information about its upcoming Warhammer: The Old World launch, with several new miniatures revealed for the Kingdom of Bretonnia ahead of the game's launch next year. Today, during its Warhammer Day presentation, Games Workshop revealed its full launch lineup for Warhammer: The Old World's Kingdom of Bretonnia, which includes a mix of new miniatures and old miniatures from Warhammer Fantasy. New miniatures include the Lord on Pegasus (seen below), Battle Standard Bearer on Pegasus, and Knights of the Realm on Foot, all of which will be released as plastic kits.

Additionally, a new Handmaiden of the Lady figure will also be released as a resin kit, joining several other previously announced resin kits. Games Workshop also announced that the Warhammer Fantasy Field Trebuchet will also be remastered as a resin kit. Games Workshop has also confirmed that it plans to re-release several older metal heroes and units for sale on Games Workshop's website.

Warhammer: The Old World is intended to be a relaunch of sorts of Warhammer Fantasy, the classic fantasy miniatures war game that was discontinued in favor of Warhammer: Age of Sigmar. While many Warhammer Fantasy miniatures found new life in Age of Sigmar, The Old World will revisit "The World that Was," complete with new releases of classic models that have been around for years.

Although Warhammer: The Old World is a new game, it likely won't have the same wide release as Warhammer 40,000 or Warhammer: Age of Sigmar. The fact that Games Workshop is using resin and metal models is a clear sign that this will be closer to Warhammer: The Horus Heresy, a smaller game with a more dedicated fanbase and more periodic releases.

Games Workshop also confirmed that Warhammer: The Old World will be released in early 2024. Expect more news about other armies available at release soon.