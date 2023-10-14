Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles RPG Is Getting Remastered

Palladium Books has announced they are re-releasing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles & Other Strangeness, the classic tabletop RPG featuring the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The "remastered" version of the game will feature a new cover by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles co-creator Peter Laird along with new artwork presented fully in color. The sourcebooks will also feature never-before-seen info and tributes, including archival information provided by Laird and fellow TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman, along with comics creator Sophie Campbell and Freddie E. Williams II.

"This is incredibly exciting! I am 1000% onboard to help bring this historic and original TMNT Role Playing Game series back in a truly deluxe collector's edition that will thrill original fans and open the door for new ones," said Eastman in a press release announcing the new edition of the RPG. "I've made all my archives available for expanded behind-the-scenes content as well as a few top secret surprises you need to be part of. Stay tuned!"

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles & Other Strangeness was first released in 1985 and was one of the first licensed products for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, pre-dating the cartoon that made the franchise famous. Notably, the game drew heavily from the original comics, which were satirically dark, and the game contained several charts detailing mental illnesses and "sexual deviations" that were eventually removed from later printings after parents objected to the material appearing in a franchise made popular by Saturday morning cartoons.

The Kickstarter for the new edition of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles & Other Strangeness will launch on October 31st. The RPG will be printed as two books, and extras included in the campaign include TMNT miniatures based on the role-playing game, dice sets, variant book covers, art prints by legacy TMNT creatives, a card deck, and more, including special stretch goals to entice role-playing fans and TMNT fans alike. The new edition will be released in 2024.