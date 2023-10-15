Pathfinder 2E Announces New Book, Reveals New Addition to Core Pantheon

Pathfinder 2E will be shaking up its core pantheon next year. On Friday, Paizo announced Lost Omens: Divine Mysteries, a new lore-focused Pathfinder 2E rulebook that will update its core pantheon of deities as part of the ongoing Pathfinder Remastered project. In addition to providing updated rules for various deities, the new book will also introduce a new god to Pathfinder's core deities list to replace the (still unknown) god that will fall in Pathfinder's upcoming War of the Immortals event.

Interestingly, the god being added to the core deities is a familiar one – Arazni, a former herald of the fallen god Aroden turned into the lich queen of Geb. Arazni was a major character in the Tyrant's Grasp's Adventure Path and should be an intriguing addition to the pantheon as it gets shaken up by the events of the War of the Immortals storyline in 2024.

Lost Omens: Divine Mysteries will also feature new class archetypes, a handful of feats, and some new gods. The rulebook will be narrated by a psychopomp who is presenting her research to Pharasma as part of her promotion within the Boneyard.

Lost Omens: Divine Mysteries will be released in 2024.

What Is Pathfinder Remaster?

Paizo's plans for Pathfinder include plans to shake-up both the lore of the game and some mechanics in its upcoming Pathfinder Remaster project, which starts later this year with the release of new core rulebooks. Paizo announced earlier this year that they are moving away from material originally published under the Open Gaming License because of Wizards' attempt to forcibly de-authorize the current version of the OGL earlier this year. While Wizards abandoned that attempt after immense fan outcry, Paizo announced the Pathfinder Remaster project to totally break away from the OGL. While many other OGL-originated creatures (such as chromatic dragons or the duergar) could be salvaged in the Pathfinder Remaster project by simply giving them new names and lore, some mechanics such as alignment and creatures like the drow were determined to be too tied to the OGL to be used in the game.