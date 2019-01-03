Gaming

This ‘Critical Role’ Cosplayer Brought Mollymauk to Life In Stunning Detail

Tabletop gaming is a phenomenal way for creative minds and imaginitative thinkers to come together […]

By

Tabletop gaming is a phenomenal way for creative minds and imaginitative thinkers to come together and explore worlds unknown. One of the biggest names in the tabletop scene currently is the crew over at Critical Role with an incredible cast of gamers behind even more incredible characters made with heart and soul.

Cosplay is also a phenomenal way for fans to show off their love for characters that mean more than just a simple pass and go play experience. It’s intricate, detailed, and passionate and provides a wonderful community for artistic fans to share their character pride while fully immersing themselves in their favourite characters. That’s just what this cosplayer did within the Critical Role community.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I’ve been following this cosplayer for quite some time now on Instagram, and I’m always astounded by how much she puts herself in these incredible cosplays and really brings anyone she wants to life in stunning detail. In this instance, it was Critical Role’s Mollymauk.

View this post on Instagram

The best part about cosplaying to me is being able to transform. For just one day, I don’t have to be myself. I can leave my worries behind and embody someone else entirely— whether that’s a woman, a man, an elf, tiefling, robot, mutant Anyone ! __ Cosplay has helped me build my confidence over the years. It has helped me express my creativity and work out my worries and stress. I found myself through this hobby. I’ve accepted the masculine and feminine parts of my personality through this hobby. Cosplay has helped me through the hardest parts of my life, and it continues to do so. Not to mention I’ve met the most incredible people through it, and I’ve had the most amazing opportunities because of this hobby. __ I know I won’t stop cosplaying anytime soon, even if I do take long breaks in between! __ 📸; @chrisjkong and @demonshinigami __ [ #toxiekatt #makeup #cosplay #mollymauk #mollymaukcosplay #mollymauktealeaf #criticalrole #criticalrolecosplay #nightcrawler #nightcrawlercosplay #xmen #xmencosplay #azazel #azazelcosplay #steampoweredgiraffe #steampoweredgiraffecosplay #rabbit #guillermodeltoro #elfauno #ellaberintodelfauno #elfaunocosplay #fauncosplay #faun #panslabyrinth #panslabyrinthcosplay #dnd #dndcosplay ]

A post shared by (Ash)ley Kong (@toxiekatt) on

Incredible, right? But she’s not a one-fandom cosplayer – far from it! You can see the rest of her incredibly detailed portfolio right here on Instagram! You can also follow her on these other great social media platforms as well!

Thoughts on this incredible cosplay? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or you can hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

Tagged:
,

Related Posts