This ‘Critical Role’ Cosplayer Brought Mollymauk to Life In Stunning Detail

Tabletop gaming is a phenomenal way for creative minds and imaginitative thinkers to come together and explore worlds unknown. One of the biggest names in the tabletop scene currently is the crew over at Critical Role with an incredible cast of gamers behind even more incredible characters made with heart and soul.
Cosplay is also a phenomenal way for fans to show off their love for characters that mean more than just a simple pass and go play experience. It’s intricate, detailed, and passionate and provides a wonderful community for artistic fans to share their character pride while fully immersing themselves in their favourite characters. That’s just what this cosplayer did within the Critical Role community.
I’ve been following this cosplayer for quite some time now on Instagram, and I’m always astounded by how much she puts herself in these incredible cosplays and really brings anyone she wants to life in stunning detail. In this instance, it was Critical Role’s Mollymauk.
View this post on Instagram
🎪”I can read fortunes from time to time”🎪 __ So this has been my DREAM photo to take, ever since I saw this artwork of Molly, I fell in love— and his face isn’t even in this drawing! It’s my fav artwork of the purple teifling. __ 💥Molly artwork that I tried to imitate is drawn by alfheimr on Tumblr !! __ 📸photo cred: @demonshinigami __ [ #mollymaukcosplay #mollymauk #mollymauktealeaf #mollymauktealeafcosplay #criticalrole #criticalrolecosplay #cosplay #makeup #facepaint #photography #taliesinjaffe @executivegoth #toxiekatt #nycc #nycc2018 #newyorkcomiccon2018 #newyorkcomiccon ]
View this post on Instagram
The best part about cosplaying to me is being able to transform. For just one day, I don’t have to be myself. I can leave my worries behind and embody someone else entirely— whether that’s a woman, a man, an elf, tiefling, robot, mutant Anyone ! __ Cosplay has helped me build my confidence over the years. It has helped me express my creativity and work out my worries and stress. I found myself through this hobby. I’ve accepted the masculine and feminine parts of my personality through this hobby. Cosplay has helped me through the hardest parts of my life, and it continues to do so. Not to mention I’ve met the most incredible people through it, and I’ve had the most amazing opportunities because of this hobby. __ I know I won’t stop cosplaying anytime soon, even if I do take long breaks in between! __ 📸; @chrisjkong and @demonshinigami __ [ #toxiekatt #makeup #cosplay #mollymauk #mollymaukcosplay #mollymauktealeaf #criticalrole #criticalrolecosplay #nightcrawler #nightcrawlercosplay #xmen #xmencosplay #azazel #azazelcosplay #steampoweredgiraffe #steampoweredgiraffecosplay #rabbit #guillermodeltoro #elfauno #ellaberintodelfauno #elfaunocosplay #fauncosplay #faun #panslabyrinth #panslabyrinthcosplay #dnd #dndcosplay ]
View this post on Instagram
👑the crownless again shall be king👑 __ Photo cred📸: @vsterlingdesigns / @cleric_ish / @sabertwix __ [ #mollymaukcosplay #mollymauk #mollymauktealeaf #mollymauktealeafcosplay #criticalrole #criticalrolecosplay #criticalrolemollymauk #cosplay #nyrenfaire #nyrenfaire2018 #newyorkrenaissancefaire #newyorkrenaissancefaire2018 #nyrenaissancefaire #nyrenaissancefaire2018 #toxiekatt #mehron #makeup #dungeonsanddragons #tiefling #taliesinjaffe ]
View this post on Instagram
⚔️”I leave every town better than when I found it”⚔️ __ Can you tell I’m trying not to use the “long may he reign” quote everyone uses for Molly? __ Photo cred📸: @vsterlingdesigns / @cleric_ish / @sabertwix __ [ #mollymaukcosplay #mollymauk #mollymauktealeaf #mollymauktealeafcosplay #criticalrole #criticalrolecosplay #criticalrolemollymauk #cosplay #nyrenfaire #nyrenfaire2018 #newyorkrenaissancefaire #newyorkrenaissancefaire2018 #nyrenaissancefaire #nyrenaissancefaire2018 #toxiekatt #mehron #makeup #dungeonsanddragons #tiefling #taliesinjaffe #longmayhereign ]
View this post on Instagram
👑 You looked at death in a tarot card and you saw what you had to do👑 __ Last of the Molly spam for now I believe haha Hopefully I’ll be able to cosplay him to the NY Ren Fair in a couple of weeks🙏 __ [ #mollymaukcosplay #mollymauk #mollymauktealeaf #mollymauktealeafcosplay #criticalrole #criticalrolecosplay #taliesinjaffe @executivegoth #toxiekatt #makeup #cosplay #facepaint #dnd #dungeonsanddragons #tiefling #selfie ]
Incredible, right? But she’s not a one-fandom cosplayer – far from it! You can see the rest of her incredibly detailed portfolio right here on Instagram! You can also follow her on these other great social media platforms as well!
Thoughts on this incredible cosplay? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or you can hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!