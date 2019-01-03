This ‘Critical Role’ Cosplayer Brought Mollymauk to Life In Stunning Detail

Tabletop gaming is a phenomenal way for creative minds and imaginitative thinkers to come together and explore worlds unknown. One of the biggest names in the tabletop scene currently is the crew over at Critical Role with an incredible cast of gamers behind even more incredible characters made with heart and soul.

Cosplay is also a phenomenal way for fans to show off their love for characters that mean more than just a simple pass and go play experience. It’s intricate, detailed, and passionate and provides a wonderful community for artistic fans to share their character pride while fully immersing themselves in their favourite characters. That’s just what this cosplayer did within the Critical Role community.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I’ve been following this cosplayer for quite some time now on Instagram, and I’m always astounded by how much she puts herself in these incredible cosplays and really brings anyone she wants to life in stunning detail. In this instance, it was Critical Role’s Mollymauk.

Incredible, right? But she’s not a one-fandom cosplayer – far from it! You can see the rest of her incredibly detailed portfolio right here on Instagram! You can also follow her on these other great social media platforms as well!

Thoughts on this incredible cosplay? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or you can hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!