Critical Role Announces New Mighty Nein Reunion Show

Critical Role is bringing back The Mighty Nein for another adventure that ties directly in with the current campaign. Today, Critical Role announced The Mighty Nein Reunion: Echoes of the Solstice, a new one-shot taking place on October 25th at OVO Arena Wembley in London. The new reunion will focus on the Mighty Nein trying to contain some of the new dangers that have emerged during the Apogee Solstice, an event that played out earlier this year in Campaign 3. The full cast will appear in the show, which also marks Critical Role's first international live show. This marks the second Mighty Nein Reunion, following a two-shot special that aired late last year.

Caleb and Beau of The Mighty Nein both made appearances in the current Campaign as NPCs, helping Bell's Hells trying to navigate the events of the Apogee Solstice. When they last appeared in the campaign, they were both captured by the Ruby Vanguard and it's assumed that the Mighty Nein reunion special will deal with their captivity. The events of the Apogee Solstice are still being explored in the main campaign, but the Ruby Vanguard (the main villainous organization in Campaign 3) attempted to free a god-eating entity called Predathos from its prison on the moon of Ruidus. It remains unclear whether Predathos is truly free, but several gods have commanded that their followers rescue or guard them from potential danger.

Pre-sale tickets start on July 13th and July 14th, with general ticket sales starting on July 17th. OVO Arena Wembley is London's second largest indoor arena with 12,500 seats, but Critical Role warns that tickets may very quickly sell out. More information can be found on Critical Role's website.