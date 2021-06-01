Crysis Remastered Trilogy Announced

✖

The Crysis games are being bundled together in a new trilogy set that includes remastered versions of each of Crysis, Crysis 2, and Crysis 3, Crytek announced this week. Aptly dubbed the Crysis Remastered Trilogy, the collection comes with the remastered single-player experiences of all three games. The collection is scheduled to launch some time during Fall 2021, but an exact release date has not been announced nor has the price been set for the trilogy.

Crytek announced the remastered trilogy on Tuesday following several teases that hinted at more to come from the Crysis series in the future. A remaster of Crysis 2 was first teased on social media followed by similar teasers for Crysis 3. The expected conclusion of those teasers played out on Tuesday whenever the Crysis Remastered Trilogy was announced.

One caveat to be known about the trilogy is that this collection doesn’t include the multiplayer experiences from the games, so only expect the single-player campaigns if you plan on picking it up. If you’ve already got Crysis Remastered and want to complete the collection without having to buy the game again, you’ll be able to purchase the remastered versions of Crysis 2 and Crysis 3 separately. That option will presumably be available at the same time the Crysis Remastered Trilogy releases, but dates for those standalone purchases haven’t been announced either.

“The Crysis Remastered Trilogy features the single-player remasters of Crysis, Crysis 2, and Crysis 3, optimized in partnership with Saber Interactive for today's consoles and PC hardware,” Crytek said about the remastered trilogy. “The three-game bundle will be available on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and for PC, with the game playing even smoother on next gen PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Crysis Remastered is available for these platforms now, and the remasters of Crysis 2 and Crysis 3 will also be made available separately.

The Crysis Remastered Trilogy will launch for the platforms listed above some time during Fall 2021.