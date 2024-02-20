Cult of the Lamb Latest Update Live on All Platforms, Patch Notes Revealed

Cult of the Lamb's Update 1.3.5 is now available everywhere.

Earlier this year, Cult of the Lamb developer Massive Monster dropped the massive new Sins of the Flesh update. It added all kinds of new features, including a new weapon, eggs, and an extension to the Sozo questline. However, just like with any update, there have been several bugs cropping up. Today, Massive Monster dropped a new Cult of the Lamb patch addressing many of those issues, including some of the peskier ones that were causing crashes and soft locks. While there aren't any new features, these stability updates should make Cult of the Lamb much more playable, letting those new features from Sins of the Flesh shine.

On top of the stability fixes, the new patch introduces all kinds of improvements for various aspects of the game. That includes increased odds in the meat room and fixing a bug that was causing the drink house to not reset after it was destroyed. They've also taken out the bug that was spamming players with the "new outfit unlocked" notification. It's a collection of relatively small, but needed fixes making for a chunky stability patch.

Below, you'll find the full notes for the new patch. Cult of the Lamb is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.

Cult of the Lamb Update 1.3.5 Patch Notes

Console Patch 1.3.5 LIVE. Naughty bugs go in jail.



Huge list of fixes including:

🐱Fixed Damned Followers not spawning in dungeons

🍄Sozo not allowing you to refuse quest

🍔Fix for crash when Followers eat

💬Notification spam



Version 1.3.5 All Platforms Patch Notes

Fixed occasional softlock when trying to hatch an egg.

Increased odds of meat room.

Fixed issue where damned followers were not spawning inside dungeons.

Fixed various occasional crashes.

Fixed Sozo not giving the option to decline his quest.

Fixed softlock where an enemy will appear fallen over, and the room won't count as completed.

Fixed some localisation displaying incorrect languages.

Certain special followers are now unable to mate with one another.

Potential fix for a bug where the player is locked inside the resurrection room.

Fixed a certain special follower not drinking reserved drinks.

Fixed followers born in the cult requesting for you to find their sibling in the dungeon.

Damned followers when defeated will be recruited to your cult rather than killed.

Fixed drink house not resetting after being destroyed.

Fixed blunderbuss not showing on existing save files that started with Quick Start Mode enabled.

Fixed occasional softlock when healing a follower in the healing bay.

Fixed occasional softlock with the mating tent.

Fixed save files that didn't unlock disciple structures when they should have.

Fixed followers that steal a bed not clearing their previous bed.

Fixed occasional issue where saving would throw an error.

Fixed silos showing incorrect amounts.

Fixed player being pushed out of bounds when collecting Sin.

Fixed 'new outfit unlocked' notification spam.

Fixed birds stealing a certain special crop (if this bug occurred, this crop will appear in players inventory on first load).

Fixed issue with morgues and crypts not displaying UI.

Fixed webber followers requesting to mate.

Fixed issue where weapons were being replaced by curses in the final boss fight.

Fixed softlock when nurturing a child at night time.

Fixed an occasional crash when followers are eating.

Known Issues We Are Investigating!