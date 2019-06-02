Cuphead is Coming to Tesla Vehicles Soon

Studio MDHR’s Cuphead is one of the most popular run and gun platformers to be released. With its charming 1930s visuals, amazing soundtrack, and brilliant gameplay, the title has been an absolute hit since its initial release in 2017. The game even made its way to Nintendo Switch earlier this year, providing fans with a way to take the action on the go. That said, players will be able to take Cuphead on the go in a completely different way in the near future, as Elon Musk has revealed that it is coming to Tesla vehicles later this year.

Speaking with IGN’s Ryan McCaffrey on the Ride the Lightning podcast, Musk disclosed that they’ve got the popular title running in select Tesla vehicles. “Cuphead, we’ve got working,” he said. “[The developers] have been helping us make it work. It’s a cool game. It’s insanely difficult. It’s sadistically difficult. It’s a twisted plot. It’s dark. It looks like some cute little Disney thing and you’re like, ‘This plot is very dark.’”

Of course, this is all possible because of the fact that Tesla has been working on porting the Unity game engine to their vehicles. As you may know, this is the engine that Cuphead runs on, so it would only make sense to bring one of the more infuriating games for some to cars. Studio MDHR’s Maja Moldenhauer also recently spoke about the game making its way to Tesla vehicles. “When Tesla reached out to us to bring Cuphead to their vehicles, we were thrilled,” she said. “Finding out that Mr. Musk was a fan of our game was extremely humbling and getting a chance to work with such an innovative company has been really exciting. We hope Cuphead can add some classic fun to such forward-thinking vehicles.”

The developer and car company are hoping to release Cuphead on Tesla’s Model 3, Model S, and Model X this summer. Due to storage restrictions in the vehicles, only Inkwell Isle One will be available. In addition to this, players will need to use a USB controller as the touchscreen controls will not work. In the meantime, Cuphead is available on Mac, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One. You can read more about the popular title in our previous coverage.

What do you think about this? Is Cuphead the perfect fit for Tesla vehicles? Are you kind of surprised that Musk didn't find a way to ship all Teslas with the Deus Ex series already installed?