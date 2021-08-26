Cuphead Fast Rolling Dice Game Announced

✖

The OP Games has announced a new dice-rolling game starring the characters of the popular video game Cuphead. Cuphead: Fast Rolling Dice Game is a new fast-paced cooperative tabletop game that pits players against various Cuphead bosses. Players will play as Cuphead, Mugman, Ms. Chalice, and Elder Kettle as they try to collect dice combinations that can be used to damage bosses or avoid attacks. The game also includes eight Boss characters, each of which can only be unlocked once players defeat the previous Boss in the sequence.

In a description of Cuphead: Fast Rolling Dice Game, The OP noted that their game used many elements inspired by features of the original video game. "Luck and strategy are mainly at play as you strive for the right combos, but look forward to having Wallop cards and EX dice in the mix, inspired by features from the video game, to make the most of rolls within time limits," the game's description reads. Players can also earn coins that give them upgrades in between battles.

Additionally, Cuphead: Fast Rolling Dice Game will come with a free companion app that grades your performance in between rounds. The grade is determined by remaining resources like Health and Parry tokens, Wallop cards, and time tokens. More details about the game will be announced on The OP's social media accounts in the coming weeks.

Cuphead is a fast-paced and furious action game inspired by golden age animated cartoons. Gameplay focused on Cuphead and his brother Mugman battling a continuous series of bosses, each with their own abilities and attack patterns. The game was brutally difficult but received widespread praise for its art style, soundtrack, and gameplay. New DLC for Cuphead is planned but has been delayed due to a variety of factors including the COVID-19 pandemic. A Cuphead animated series is also in development for Netflix, with Wayne Brady announced as the voice of King Dice.

Cuphead: Fast Rolling Dice Game will be released this fall at game stores and online retailers like Amazon. The list price for the game is $49.99