Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC Delayed to 2021

Studio MDHR announced another delay for Cuphead’s The Delicious Last Course DLC this week with the content now expected to release some time in 2021. The developer did not give a specific release date for the content nor did it give a timeframe, though the DLC never had a release window prior to this delay that was any narrower than some time in 2020. In an announcement explaining the reasoning for the delay, Studio MDHR, like many other developers, attributed complications to the coronavirus pandemic and a desire to make sure the DLC is nothing less than the studio’s best work.

The tweet below was shared by Studio MDHR this week to announce the delay of The Delicious Last Course. Comments from the founders of the studio gave explanations for the delay and plans for the DLC, though there was again no specific timeframe given for its release.

Bon Appetit!! Here is your first-ever peek at gameplay from Cuphead's DLC expansion, The Delicious Last Course!https://t.co/l4xDx33EIX We'll be taking a page out of Chef Saltbaker's book and spending time to get this recipe just right, so expect the full meal in 2020! pic.twitter.com/kW0Ctc21oY — Studio MDHR (@StudioMDHR) July 2, 2019

“In true Studio MDHR fashion, we aren’t content for this final chapter to be anything less than our best work,” studio co-founders Chat and Jared Moldenhauer said in the attached comments. “Throughout development, we’ve challenged ourselves to put everything we learned from making Cuphead into the quality of The Delicious Last Course’s animation, design, and music.

“Meeting this standard has been extremely challenging for us amid the global pandemic that has affected so many of our fellow developers. Rather than compromise on our vision in response to COVID, we’ve made the difficult decision to push back the release of The Delicious Last Course until we are confident it will delight the Cuphead community the way we feel it should.”

News on the Cuphead DLC front has been quiet for a while now with this being the latest update we’ve heard on the content in some time. It was previously planned for a release in 2019 before Studio MDHR decided to push the content back to sometime during 2020. The studio previously said it would move the DLC to that release timeframe to make sure “this new adventure meets the meticulous level of care and quality” the developers strive for.

