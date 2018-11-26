Cyber Monday is Your Last Chance For Big Xbox One Console Deals

If you are still on the fence about picking up an Xbox One this holiday season, you might want to make a decision before the end of the day today, November 26th. Cyber Monday marks the official end of Microsoft’s holiday promotions on the Xbox One X and Xbox One S consoles/bundles. The deals may be extended or found elsewhere between now and Christmas, but if you don’t want to take chances, here’s what you need to know…

The big ticket items in the sale include $100 off the Xbox One X ($399 is an all-time low) and $100 off the Xbox One S Minecraft Creators bundle ($199), but additional Xbox One console bundles are available with $70 discounts. At the moment, the best place to get many of these consoles is right here at GameStop because they’ve tossed in a $50 gift card on top of the standard holiday discount to sweeten the deal. You can also order them via Walmart and Amazon, though we suggest getting the Xbox One X PUBG bundle at Walmart (if the GameStop deal sells out) because they’re offering it for $10 cheaper than other outlets.

Microsoft’s official description for the sale is available below.

“Games play best on Xbox, so we’ll be offering a $100 discount on select Xbox One consoles from 11/18 through 11/26. Get the Xbox One X, the world’s most powerful console, at its lowest price ever, or the Xbox One S, the best value in games and entertainment.

With a $100 discount on the Xbox One S Minecraft Creators Bundle and a $70 discount on other bundles that pair must-have games like Forza Horizon 4 with a console, Xbox is giving you even more ways to save. Additionally, when you buy an Xbox One S, Xbox One X or Xbox Wireless controller at participating retailers you receive a digital token for Gears of War 4 free ($39.99 MSRP value).

Already have an Xbox One console? Up your game with a new Xbox Wireless Controller at a $10 discount on select controllers including Xbox Design Lab from 11/22 through 11/26.”

