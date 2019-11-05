Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition Pre-Orders Are Back On All Platforms

If you have tried and failed to reserve a copy of the Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition, an amazing opportunity to pre-order one for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC just opened up here at Best Buy for the standard $249.99 with free delivery. It’s also $10 reward eligible. Jump on it while you can because they will probably sell out again super fast.

The set comes with a statue, game soundtrack, Steelbook, stickers, a hardcover art book, a Night City postcard set, world compendium, Quadra V-Tech keychain, embroidered patches, a pin set, a map and guide to Night City, and more. A complete breakdown of the features can be found below:

Collector’s Edition box

Case with game discs

Collectible SteelBook

25cm x 10″ statue depicting V – the game’s protagonist – in action

Hardcover art book

Metal pin set

Quadra V-tech metal keychain

Annotated copy of A Visitor’s Guide to Night City sealed in an NCPD Evidence Bag

Embroidered patches

World Compendium detailing the game’s setting and lore

Postcards from Night City and Map of Night City

Sticker bomb set

Digital goodies include the game soundtrack, art booklet featuring a selection of art from the game, Cyberpunk 2020 sourcebook, and wallpapers for your desktop and mobile

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Barring any delay, it will release worldwide on April 16, 2020. For more news, media, leaks, rumors, and information on the highly-anticipated open-world role-playing game, be sure to peruse all of previous and extensive coverage of the 2020 title by clicking right here.

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis

obsessed with power, glamour and body modification,” reads an official pitch of the game. “You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.

