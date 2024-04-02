The first Award program is here in MLB The Show 24 and it has some great rewards.

While many MLB The Show 24 players are still working to wrap up the yearly Egg Hunt, developer Sony San Diego is ready to move onto the next big thing. Every year, SDS drops the Season Awards program in Diamond Dynasty, giving players a chance to earn tons of rewards celebrating the real-world performance of MLB stars. The Show 24 kicked off its version of the program with the Season Awards Drop 1 – Opening Day release, giving players the opening kick-off for the Season Awards program. The rewards and challenges will grow over the coming weeks, but below, we've collected all of the steps you need to complete if you if you want to earn all of the Season 1 Awards cards in MLB The Show 24.

How to Complete the Season 1 Awards Program in MLB The Show 24

(Photo: San Diego Studio)

The Season 1 Awards Program has only kicked off as of this writing. It will likely grow over the next several weeks as Sony San Diego drops more content. To that end, we will list the steps needed in stages, so you can stay up to date with all of the challenges and rewards. Here is everything you need to do in Stage 1:

MLB The Show 24 Season 1 Awards Stage 1

Complete all 4 Moments – 12 points total

– 12 points total 250 PXP with Season Awards Series cards – 6 points

– 6 points 500 PXP with Topps Now Series cards - 5 points

- 5 points Tally 5 home runs with Topps Now Series cards – 5 points

– 5 points Tally 15 hits with Topps Now Series cards - 5 points

- 5 points Tally 15 RBIs with Topps Now Series cards – 5 points

– 5 points Tally 25 total bases with Center Fielders – 4 points

– 4 points Tally 10 hits with Shortsops - 4 points

- 4 points Tally 3 home runs with Left Fielders - 4 points

- 4 points Tally 5 extra-base hits with Designated Hitters – 4 points

– 4 points Tally 250 PXP with White Sox players – 4 points

If you complete all of the challenge above, you'll earn 58 total points. You currently only need 50 points to get every reward, but the reward track will grow as more challenge are added, so it's worth completing everything. There are also five Collection objectives worth 6-16 points, but you'll need to purchase the Season Award players, meaning it's not very cost effective and something we would not recommend.

It's also worth noting that you cannot complete the Season Awards objective without either spending money to buy one of those cards off the market or earning the 50-point reward from the program pass. Thus, you really only 52 points to work with, making everything (outside of the Collections) required, at least as of the time of this writing. Like everything else, SDS might add more of those cards soon.

Season 1 Awards Program Rewards

As mentioned, this list of rewards will grow over time, but here is everything you can earn as of April 2nd:

5 Points - The Show Pack

- The Show Pack 10 Points – 88 OVR Topps Now Mike Trout

– 88 OVR Topps Now Mike Trout 15 Points -The Show Pack

-The Show Pack 20 Points – 88 OVR Topps Now Colt Keith

– 88 OVR Topps Now Colt Keith 25 Points – The Show Pack

– The Show Pack 30 Points - 88 OVR Topps Now Shohei Ohtani

- 88 OVR Topps Now Shohei Ohtani 35 Points – The Show Pack

– The Show Pack 40 Points – Headliners Pack 4

– Headliners Pack 4 45 Points – The Show Pack

– The Show Pack 50 Points – 91 OVR Season Awards Garrett Crochet and 4,000 XP

This program does not expire. MLB The Show 24 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, and Xbob platforms.