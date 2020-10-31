Cyberpunk 2077 Delay Prompts Games to Push Back Content Releases

✖

Cyberpunk 2077 is now releasing on December 10th following another delay that pushed back the release date not so much as it’s been moved before but enough to be a blow to those hoping to get it in November. The new release date has also apparently been a blow to other developers’ plans for their games as well. Rockfish Games, the creators of Everspace 2, and Grinding Gear Games, the creator of Path of Exile, both elected to push back some content planned for their respective games in December with each of them citing Cyberpunk 2077 as the reason behind the delays.

Grinding Gear Games announced its delay first and said that the 3.13 update planned for a December 11th release has now been moved to January. The update was meant to add on more to the end-game parts of Path of Exile and still will – it’ll just do it a bit later than planned so that Path of Exile players don’t have to choose between exploring that new content and exploring the streets of Night City.

“We were previously targeting a launch date of December 11 for our 3.13 end-game expansion,” Grinding Gear Games said in its forums. “As we discussed last week, our new development methodology gives us confidence that we'd be able to hit this date with a high quality expansion. Yesterday, CD Projekt Red announced that Cyberpunk 2077 will now be released on December 10. We do not want to put our players in a position of having to choose between these two games, so we have decided to step out of the way and delay the release of Path of Exile 3.13 until January.”

Shortly after that announcement, Rockfish Games had its own to share. The Everspace 2 developer was direct about “major blow” Cyberpunk 2077’s delay would be for the game’s early access release date and said plans had been adjusted accordingly.

“After a quick consultation with our marketing friends at Evolve PR, Plan Of Attack, and Swordfish PR, we’ve decided to push back the EVERSPACE 2 Early Access release to January,” Rockfish Games said on Kickstarter before explaining some of the positives players can look forward to in light of the delay.

More information about the Cyberpunk 2077 delay has come out following the CD Projekt Red announcement. Barring any other setbacks, the game is now planned for a release on December 10th.