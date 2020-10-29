CD Projekt Red Reveals Reason Behind Unexpected Cyberpunk 2077 Delay

✖

This week, CD Projekt Red delayed Cyberpunk 2077 for a third time. As a result, the PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia game will release worldwide on December 10. At the time, the Polish developer cited needing more time to polish the game and the disruption the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the game's development this year as reason for the delay. That said, since then, CD Projekt Red has provided a slightly more specific reason behind the delay, revealing that the current-gen versions of the game -- aka the PS4 and Xbox One versions -- are the chief culprits in the delay.

Speaking to investors, Biznes reports that CD Projekt Red revealed that the game is ready-to-go on PC and next-gen consoles, however, it's not ready on PS4 and Xbox One. Earlier in the year, we heard that CD Projekt Red was having trouble getting the wildly ambitious game to run on PS4 and Xbox One, and it looks like this is still the case.

Some have suggested that CD Projekt Red should dump these versions of the game, but this would be a horrible business decision. Current consoles is the game's biggest market, so it's important that not only CD Projekt Red gets these versions out, but gets them out in a state that's at least comparable to the game on PC and next-gen consoles.

Big games typically don't release in December, mostly due to the fact that if they do, they miss Black Friday and Cyber Monday when consumer spending skyrockets. However, back in 2018, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate released in December and has since become not only one of the best-selling games of the generation but the best-selling fighting game of all-time. In other words, if a game is big and good enough, it doesn't matter when it releases.

